Alexis Skyyy Posts Message to Special-Needs Daughter, Gives Nod to Her Own Mom and Grandma for Shouldering Her Parenting Duties

Folks are applauding “Love and Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy and her mothering efforts after sharing a heartwarming post of her 1-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace.

The 25-year-old mother boasted about how much she loved her daughter, while seemingly addressing naysayers, who’ve deemed her an absentee mother.

“I love you so much alaiya being your mother is the best thing that happen to me,” Skyy wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “I’m always on the go working I wish I can be there every second but mommy is making a better life for you every second I can every new door that opens just know it’s for you it breaks my heart that I can barely share moments like this cause people are so sick and Evil.”

Alexis Skyy‘s daughter Alaiya Grace. @alexiskyy_/Instagram photo courtesy

Skyy went onto gush over daughter’s physical progress after undergoing multiple surgeries. Baby Alaiya was born premature and currently suffers from hydrocephalus.

“You had 4 brain surgeries the doctor told us you wasn’t going to be able to do a lot of things and here you are now,” the model added in her post. ” You are my purpose my butterfly my angel my world alaiya grace 🦋🦋.”

Skyy’s touching message to her daughter racked up several likes and comments from fans, praising her mothering efforts.

” ❤️ She’s so beautiful !! Keep pushing you got this girl 🙌🏽. Your such a great mother”

“God bless princess alaiya ❤️ u are a great mom @alexisskyy_ to go through so much but still able to make this beautiful baby happy”

” 🥰🦋💗she’s soooo beautiful girl. God bless you and your baby! Some people are so miserable they just can’t help it. Keep doing you and be strong for your princess!”

Earlier this year, the former “LHHNY” star was accused of neglecting her toddler after the child underwent brain surgery. In January, a few days after her first birthday, baby Alaiya was rushed to the hospital after having to repair a malfunctioning shunt in her brain.

Alaiya Grace and Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexiskyy/Instagram)

Less than a week after the child’s surgery, Skyy was seen on her way to make an appearance at a nightclub. A non-fan slammed the mother of one for her actions and immediately deemed her a “bad mom.” Skyy of course clapped back and replied, ” No b–ch actually I’m on my way to work to provide for my child.”

On season 9 of “LHHNY,” Skyy said her grandmother and mother watched over her daughter when she traveled out of town for club appearances or urban modeling gigs, adding that she had a “great support system.”

Skyy’s daughter was born three months premature on Jan. 4, 2018. She claims singer Fetty Wap is the father of her child. However, the father of six recently suggested that might not be true, saying in a now-deleted video from September, “I’ma always love Lai Lai. … I’m gonna help, but as far as me going above my boundaries …nah. If it was biological with me, then it would be different.”