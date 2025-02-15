‘Maybe If I Change My Image … Then I’ll Be His Wife’: Reality Star Alexis Skyy Confesses to Making Christian Rebrand for a Man — Then He Dumped Her 

Reality television star Alexis Skyy recently broke down in tears during an emotional appearance on Pastor Jamal Bryant’s podcast “Let’s Be Clear,” where she revealed that her much-publicized Christian transformation was initially not as organic as it seemed.

Instead of being a personal spiritual awakening, Skyy admitted that she first changed her lifestyle to appeal to a man.

During episode 21 of the podcast, the “Love & Hip Hop” alum opened up about the real reason behind her shift toward faith and the image she began portraying on social media. Despite appearing devoted to a new Christian path, Skyy acknowledged that it wasn’t a decision she made entirely for herself.

Reality star Alexis Sky confesses she initially did not join the church for the right reasons. (Photo: @alexisskyy_/Instagram)

“Maybe if I change my image on Instagram or I change how I am then I’ll be his wife,” she confessed, explaining the thought process behind her transformation.

“I really wasn’t ready,” she admitted. “It’s not saying that I wasn’t ready to walk with God, it’s just I wasn’t doing it the right way. I was more so doing it for somebody else.”

Pastor Bryant, a prominent faith leader, took a moment during their discussion to apologize on behalf of the Christian community for the judgment she faced during her attempt at change.

As Skyy fought back tears, she shared how much pressure she felt to live up to the expectations that came with her newfound faith, even when she wasn’t fully prepared.

Skyy described how the transformation happened “overnight,” leading her to publicly renounce aspects of her former lifestyle — decisions she now realizes weren’t completely as authentic as she made it appear.

Her confession provides a deeper understanding of comments she made during a 2024 appearance on “The Truth Is” podcast, where she discussed her Christian journey and what she described as “backsliding.”

At that time, she emphasized the importance of making intentional relationship choices, particularly when considering marriage.

“When you want to be a wife, you really have to pick and choose the type of men that you’re dating,” Skyy had said. “Is this man meeting my requirements to be my husband?”

Skyy’s rapid transition into faith had previously raised eyebrows, with many speculating that her religious rebranding was linked to her rumored relationship with Nigerian music star Asake at the time.

The Afrobeat artist, known for blending spirituality into his music, had featured Skyy in his “Yoga” music video, which was shot in Dakar, Senegal, according to UPROXX. The pair were rumored to be dating in 2023.

Social media users were quick to question the sincerity of her transformation, with some pointing out inconsistencies between her public persona and her faith-based messaging.

One Twitter user wrote in May 2023, “lmao the funniest thing about Alexis Sky dating Asake and her rebranding into this Christian babe and monetizing it, is her excessive use of his songs in all her posts,” adding, “Babe if you knew what he was saying, you would know it doesn’t align with your new ‘identity’ ode oshi.”

lmao the funniest thing about Alexis Sky dating Asake and her rebranding into this Christian babe and monetizing it, is her excessive use of his songs in all her posts. Babe if you knew what he was saying, you would know it doesn’t align with your new “identity” ode oshi. — oluwatise (@maintishe) May 13, 2023

Now, with her emotional admission on Pastor Bryant’s podcast, Skyy, who used to date rapper Fetty Wap, Solo Lucci and Mariel “Trouble” Orr, is receiving a mix of support and skepticism from fans.

Many of her followers offered words of encouragement, acknowledging that spiritual growth is a process.

“& that’s 100% ok.. Real change doesn’t happen overnight, it takes time,” one fan commented.

Another empathized with her journey, writing, “Man this way to real! It takes a lot to be this honest keep going don’t lose faith whole episode was.”

Others emphasized that genuine transformation doesn’t require forcing change for someone else.

“The right man will love you for who you are, and exactly how you come and naturally, you will want to become better and change too. It happens naturally and not forcefully. What’s for you never needs to be forced. You live and you learn,” another fan noted.

Some focused on the spiritual aspect of her confession, offering religious encouragement. However, not everyone was convinced. Skeptics dismissed her admission, with one critic bluntly stating, “This is comedy. Stevie wonder could see she was putting on.”

Skyy’s story serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of seeking transformation for the wrong reasons.

Her experience highlights the complexities of personal growth, especially when played out in the public eye. As she continues her journey, one thing is clear — finding faith is a deeply personal experience, and authenticity is key.