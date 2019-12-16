Diddy Delays His Birthday Celebration to Honor Kim Porter on Hers

Sean “Diddy” Combs held a star-studded birthday bash on Saturday night at his home in Beverly Hills, California, to pay tribute to his late ex-lover Kim Porter.

Although the music mogul actually turned 50 on Nov. 4, he deliberately decided to push back his birthday celebration to the weekend of what would have been Porter’s 49th birthday. The former model died last year from lobar pneumonia in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Nov. 15.

Kim Porter and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at his birthday celebration on Nov. 21, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Diddy took to Instagram on Sunday to share a tribute to the former love of his life. The post included a heartwarming video of him and Porter singing and dancing with each other during their happy times together.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp,” the rapper wrote. “Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!”

Last month, Diddy also commemorated Porter via Instagram on the one-year anniversary of her death.

He wrote in his post, “I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU.”

Diddy and Porter were together for more than a decade, but they officially called it quits in 2007. They shared three children together, including Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James. The “Bad Boy Entertainment” producer also helped raise Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, 28, whom she shared with singer Al B. Sure.

As for Diddy’s lavish California birthday celebration, several Hollywood A-listers were in the building, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B and her husband Offset, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell, Usher, Snoop Doog and several others.