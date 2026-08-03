‘That Was a Jacked Up Story’: Reesa Teesa Admits ‘Running My Mouth’ Came with a Price She Never Saw Coming After Her Viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ Story 

TikToker Reesa Teesa took social media by storm with her 52-part “Who TF Did I Marry?” series.

The storyteller, 41, is opening up about the experiences that ultimately led to her viral 2024 account of being married to a man named Jerome “Legion” McCoy.

The Atlanta creator, real name Tareasa Johnson, dated her ex for a year and a half. They married in January 2001 but divorced just seven months later.

Viral TikToker Reesa Teesa details how she married a man she barely knew during the pandemic. (Photos: Reesamteesa/TikTok)

Teesa will be releasing her first book, “What (TF) Do I Do Now? Reclaiming Myself, One Piece at a Time,” on Aug. 18.

She says she ended the marriage after discovering McCoy had fabricated major parts of his life.

Man Who Was Blasted In 50-Part ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikTok Series Responds, Says His Ex-Wife Is ‘Straight Lying’

She claims he lied about his job, finances, criminal history, a previous marriage and more.

“I just know that everything was a lie. I have not found anything that proves something was true,” Teesa told TikTok Live viewers in 2024.

Telling the unbelievable “Who TF Did I Marry?” story turned her into an overnight sensation and caught Hollywood’s attention.

She signed with Creative Arts Agency, which represents clients like Barack and Michelle Obama. She also sold the rights to her popular story, which is in development as a TV series starring “Insecure” actress Natasha Rothwell.

The notoriety, though, was costly. “Clearly I wouldn’t even be writing this book if I hadn’t had such a hard time setting boundaries in my previous relationships, and I paid a pretty costly price for that,” she writes in an excerpt exclusively shared with People.

“As I’ve said, I wasn’t trying to go viral or build a brand. I was just trying to reclaim something that had been taken from me: my voice… The first video I made felt like a glimpse — a taste. And the internet did what the internet does: It ate it up. Then it asked for more,” Teesa continued.

Viral TikToker Reesa Teesa details how she married a man she barely knew during the pandemic. Photos: Reesamteesa/TikTok; Dannih19/TikTok.

Furthermore, Teesa admits, “When the story went viral, there was a lot of backlash… It is even more heartbreaking to realize that you opened Pandora’s box just because you told your story… I opened up TikTok and got to running my mouth.”

Their relationship transitioned rapidly from “Legion” helping Teesa change a flat tire on the road to cohabitation.

Teesa’s admissions prompted critics to pile on, saying she ignored glaring red flags to avoid being alone.

Still, fans remain receptive to her story.

One person commented, “This woman is amazing & her book sounds open, raw, & honest. She is a help to us all. Just reading the article & what she says gave me some insight to myself. Thank you Reesa!”

Others are eager to revisit Teesa’s love and love-lost chronicles. A second person gushed, “This was a jacked up story!! I remember listening to it all.”

“Legion,” dubbed a “pathological liar” by his ex, tried to rebut much of Teesa’s story with text message screenshots, videos addressing her alleged fallacies, and a 2024 in-depth interview on “Simply Wavy.”

He addressed that chapter in their lives again in July 2025. “I gave everybody the facts. I gave everybody really everything that happened, but because she jumped on here and told the story first, people believed her,” he said.

“Legion” also took a swipe at his ex adding, “There are exactly two sides to every single story. Some people ain’t ‘gon tell you the truth, they ‘gon tell you some bullcrap, and they’re good at playing the victim.”

Reactions to the video suggest that people still view him as dishonest and unable to move on from Teesa.