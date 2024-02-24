Man Who Was Blasted In 50-Part ‘Who TF Did I Marry?’ TikTok Series Responds, Says His Ex-Wife Is ‘Straight Lying’

The man who was described by his ex-wife in a viral 50-part series known as “Who TF Did I Marry?” is claiming she was unfaithful and he left her.

An Atlanta woman known as Reesa Teesa on TikTok took the internet by storm after she shared several videos describing her ex-husband as a pathological liar. Teesa referred to her ex as “Legion” in the videos, but he has now been identified as Jerome “JC” Rome McCoy.

Viral TikToker Reesa Teesa details how she married a man she barely knew during the pandemic. (Photos: Reesamteesa/TikTok; Dannih19/TikTok.)

Teesa said they met on Facebook, and McCoy later rescued her when her tire blew on her way to their first date. He paid the bill for the repair as well as for their date, and the two soon became close over time. The COVID-19 pandemic soon followed, and despite only dating for two weeks and going against her Christian values, Teesa claimed she and McCoy moved in together because she didn’t want to quarantine alone. She also loved the idea of someone else helping with her bills.

Teesa said that McCoy claimed to be a former arena football player who worked at Apple in California before moving to Atlanta for a job as the VP of a condiment company. Teesa also said that McCoy convinced her that he could afford a $700,000 home, and the two were married in January of 2021.

By June, she had kicked him out, and they were divorced. Teesa later discovered that everything McCoy had told her was a lie, including his job. She said she found out McCoy was actually a forklift driver at a temp company, not a VP. She also learned that he allegedly used fake social security numbers on their mortgage documents, was on probation, and faked phone conversations with his family and friends.

Teesa also accused McCoy of failing to pick her up from the hospital following a miscarriage and revealed that he once impersonated a police officer.

“I just know that everything was a lie. I have not found anything that proves something was true,” she said. “I did not pay attention to the United Nations of red flags, and I’m paying the consequences for that.”

McCoy responded in a video of his own circulating online, where he accused Teesa of being the liar and cheating on him with a man named Bradley.

“Straight lying. It’s sad. It’s completely false, he began, “She lied about everything.”

“We went to marriage counseling, didn’t work, and we broke up,” he continued, “But all my message to her is please stop lying to these people and tell them the real reason I left you. You cheated. I caught you in the house with Bradley.”

He also noted that he plans to tell his side of the story but hasn’t decided which platform he will tell it to.

Teesa added that she shared her story as a cautionary tale for others, in hopes of avoiding what happened to her.