‘This Is Not Her Story to Tell’: ‘Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell Beats Out Shonda Rhimes to Produce Series About Reesa Tessa’s Viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry’

Emmy-nominated actress and writer Natasha Rothwell has secured one of the most coveted projects in Hollywood, outbidding television powerhouse Shonda Rhimes and four other major production companies for the rights to adapt Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson’s viral TikTok sensation “Who TF Did I Marry?”

Johnson’s 50-part TikTok series, which captivated millions of viewers with her firsthand account of discovering her ex-husband’s web of lies and deception, became a cultural phenomenon that had Hollywood executives scrambling to secure the adaptation rights.

Former ‘Insecure’ star Natasha Rothwell (L) outbids Shonda Rhimes (R) to create series about Reesa Tessa’s (C) viral ‘Who TF Did I Marry” story. (Photos by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Reesamteesa/TikTok; Mike Coppola/VF19/Getty Images for VF)

The announcement came during a live taping of Michelle Obama’s podcast “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” on Aug. 9 at the 23rd annual Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, where Rothwell sat down for an intimate conversation about her expansive career and upcoming projects.

The victory represents a major coup for Rothwell’s Big Hattie Productions, which she described as still being in its early stages when the bidding war commenced.

Johnson’s raw authenticity and compelling storytelling ability made it clear that whoever landed the project would have television gold on their hands.

“I was blown away that she fearlessly was telling the story and still believed in love after that,” Rothwell shared during the podcast interview.

According to Variety, the connection between Rothwell and Johnson proved to be the deciding factor in a competitive field that included some of the industry’s most established names.

When Rothwell had the opportunity to FaceTime with Johnson directly, their conversation created an immediate bond that transcended business negotiations.

“When the rights to the story became available in Hollywood, it was a six-way bidding war. My Big Hattie Productions was kind of a fledgling. I got the opportunity to FaceTime with her, and we just connected. And we beat Shonda [Rhimes], y’all, we got it,” Rothwell revealed, her excitement palpable even in recounting the victory.

Johnson went viral in early 2024 after exposing the red flags she avoided in her jaw-dropping TikTok series, where she recounted what she described as a nightmare marriage to a “pathological liar” she nicknamed “Legion.”

She said their whirlwind romance began in March 2020 after meeting on Facebook Dating. When her tire blew out on the way to their first date, “Legion” swooped in to cover the repairs and dinner, quickly sweeping her off her feet. He painted himself as a financially secure former arena football player who had worked for Apple and was now a vice president at a condiment company.

Within weeks of dating, the pandemic shutdown pushed them into living together, and by January 2021, they were married.

By June of that same year, they divorced after Teesa discovered nearly everything about “Legion” was a lie. He was not an athlete, a corporate executive, or financially stable; in reality, he was a forklift driver at a temp agency with a probation record that included impersonating an officer.

“I just know that everything was a lie. I have not found anything that proves something was true,” she said in her video. “I need to forgive myself; maybe I shouldn’t say forgive myself for being dumb, but definitely forgive myself, for you would rather be right and married than be obedient and patient.”

According to Teesa, he falsified bank documents, used fake Social Security numbers, and even faked phone conversations with his “contacts.” He failed to follow through on buying a house, left her stranded after a miscarriage, and ultimately shattered her trust. But the man she nicknamed “Legion” was later identified as Jerome “JC” Rome McCoy, and he told a much different story.

Viral TikToker Reesa Teesa, who blasted her ex-husband in ‘Who TF Did I Marry” TikTok series, goes viral again after he responds. (Photos: Reesamteesa/TikTok; Dannih19/TikTok.)

“Straight lying. It’s sad. It’s completely false. She lied about everything,” he stated in his own video response. “We went to marriage counseling, didn’t work, and we broke up. But … my message to her is, please stop lying to these people and tell them the real reason I left you. You cheated. I caught you in the house with Bradley.”

However, fans are having mixed feelings about Rothwell’s involvement over Rhimes.

“I’m kind of bummed about that, Shonda Rimes has a pretty strong track record and I don’t know of anything that she has produced so I hope that she does a good job,” said one person.

Another said, “Shonda probaby didn’t want it as bad cuz we all know she has the capital to win the bid.”

Siding with Rothwell, two others said, “Shonda would have given her a white husband so that’s cool,” and “Love Shonda but this is not her story to tell.. everything happens for a reason.” Sympathizing with Johnson, another added, “This is not a comedy, that woman went through hell. Please don’t make this a comedy.”

The project aligns perfectly with Rothwell’s mission as a creator and producer, particularly her commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and telling stories that might otherwise go untold.

Her journey to this moment has been marked by groundbreaking work that consistently centers underrepresented perspectives, from her breakout role as Kelli on HBO’s “Insecure” to her recent Hulu series “How to Die Alone.”

Rothwell’s path to Hollywood success was far from conventional. Originally aspiring to be a Broadway theater actor with dreams of befriending Audra McDonald, she found herself writing her own auditions during college, unknowingly preparing for a career that would span multiple facets of the entertainment industry.

Her early years included everything from improv performances in New York City to teaching acting in Japan, experiences that shaped her collaborative approach to creative work.

Rothwell’s breakthrough came when she joined the writers’ room at “Saturday Night Live,” where she was the only Black writer on staff.

When Issa Rae recruited her for “Insecure,” Rothwell encountered a dramatically different creative atmosphere under showrunner Prentice Penny’s leadership.

The transition from behind-the-scenes writer to on-screen talent happened organically when the character of Kelli was created specifically for her.

Now, with “Who TF Did I Marry?” moving into the pitching phase, Rothwell is preparing for what she hopes will be production beginning within the year.