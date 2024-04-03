‘She Definitely Catfished That Man’: Woman Goes Viral After Date Makes Her Pay for Her Own Food Over Misleading Photos. Was He Wrong?

A woman has gone viral after sharing a video about what she describes as a “first date gone wrong” after her date made her pay for her own food because she didn’t match her photos online.

In the viral video posted on March 21, TikToker RedCookie229 begins, “I just finished my date, and I am so embarrassed.”

After taking a moment to collect her thoughts, she explained she had matched with a man on an online dating app. The pair agreed to meet at a restaurant he wanted to try, even though it was expensive for her budget. When she arrived, she noticed a man looking around, and that’s when she introduced herself in person.

Wearing a dress and her natural hair in a parted hairstyle, she approached the man.

“He was looking around like he was looking for somebody else,” she explains. “I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Tia,’ and he was like, ‘Tia?’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s me from BLK.'”

Social media user Tia says a man claimed she didn’t look like her profile picture when she showed up for their first date. (Photo: @redcookie229/TikTok)

According to Tia, her date asked her to sit down, and when she smiled, he didn’t smile back. Instead, he told her she didn’t look like her pictures posted on the dating site.

“I do look like my pictures. I don’t Photoshop anything. I tell everything how it is,” Tia claimed while inserting photos she uploaded to the dating site as evidence.

“He was like, you know, just being so quiet during the meal. He didn’t even want to pay,” she adds.

After explaining to her date that she didn’t bring money, he took care of the bill but demanded his money back.

“On CashApp, he sent me a request to pay for the food,” she says. “I don’t understand. Why are men like this? Men are evil!”

Tia followed up her video with a photo of what she wore on her date. She also posted photos she uploaded to BLK, the dating app for Black men and women looking for Black partners. In the images uploaded to the dating site, Tia seemingly used filters, wore extensions in her hair, and had on makeup. However, during her date she wore her natural hair and appeared to not be wearing any makeup.

The viral dating story sparked an online debate, with some feeling the man was the victim of a catfish situation.

“Nah, she was catfishing. She uploaded older videos on BLK. She looks younger (like 5-7 years younger) in her profile pictures,” one X user stated.

“She used pictures of her younger self, not current pictures. That’s still catfishing,” said another X user.

Photo Credit: X/Formerly Known as Twitter User Ifeade_Lu

Other social media users say she didn’t do herself justice by not looking like her app pictures. On the date, the woman has shorter hair and visibly looks a few years older. On BLK, she has pictures showcasing longer hair and a younger-looking face.

“She didn’t represent her profile very well,” said one X user. “If you know your pics are filtered heavily, you should at least attempt to do your hair and put on makeup. At least TRY.”

“She didn’t put in effort like the pics she sent him,” another X user stated.

On the other hand, Tia has also received support from commenters online.

“Hey, Tia. Just wanna let you know that you’re beautiful. You seem kind, and no one deserves blatant rudeness. Hope you find your person,” a TikTok supporter wrote.

Another TikToker wrote, “So sorry you feel bad, but yes, men are very physical. Just try to doll up when on dates you got this!”

“First impressions are always the imprints. Always show up looking and feeling your best and the aura will bleed through the room! Hope this helps, you’ll be fine it’s plenty fish in the sea,” another encouraging comment read.