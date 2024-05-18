‘She Called My Brother’s Friend the Hard N-word’: Biracial TikToker Goes Viral After Exposing Story of Growing Up with a Racist White Mom

A 20-year-old TikToker cut off her maternal family members over alleged racism, and now she’s urging others not to block their blessings by keeping toxic people in their lives — even if they’re related to you.

“My mom has two Black kids, and she’s racist,” TikTok user @allyssareaa begins her now-viral video. “She had multiple Black partners, including my father, and they were even married at one point.”

Allyssa says as she got older, she started to realize how racist her mom was based on the things she would say.

“She would call my friends and their moms monkeys. She said my dad was blacker than her s—t. She called my brother’s friend the hard N-word and then punched him in the face.”

Allyssa goes on to explain how she and her older brother, whom she shares a father with, were treated differently than her younger brother, who is fully white.

According to Alyssa, her mother was also bipolar.

“She had bipolar disorder, and she will always get real angry,” Allyssa explained. “And when she would get in her little modes, she will argue with everybody and just start saying a lot of racist things.”

However, the hatred did not stop at her mother. Allyssa and her brother were subject to evil acts from their grandparents, too.

“My grandparents were even racist, and they didn’t mind her acting that way,” Allyssa adds.

Following her viral video, Allyssa posted another video replying to a comment from a TikTok user asking why her mom was involved with Black men if she is racist.

“One thing my mom always told me is that my dad made her racist, which is obviously not the case,” says Allyssa. “She continued dating Black men after my dad.”

But she points out in the original video that that’s not even half of what her mom has done to her over the years.

“So a lot of people be like, ‘Why did you cut off your family?’ This is not even the half. But just know everything I did was for good reason. Don’t block your blessings by keeping people in your life that aren’t meant to be there,” she explained.

In a TikTok post that Allyssa captioned “Trauma dump,” she posted a few images of other things her mom has done to her over the years that led to her decision to go no contact.

“It’s OK, my mom treated my white cousin better because she was white,” one caption reads. “It’s OK, my mom told my brother’s girlfriend she was her favorite daughter,” another caption reads.

“My Aunt Is White, She Said Just Because I Married This Black Man Doesn’t Mean I Like Black People:” Social Media Users Respond

Following Allyssa’s viral video, other social media users began sharing similar stories from within their own families.

“Same sis,” an X user stated. “My white mom is the first person to ever call me a hard R and tell me how stupid I was yea I don’t talk to my whole family anymore either.”

“This is almost every biracial’s white side, especially if the mom is the one who is white,” another person replied on X.

“I have bi-racial cousins; they have the same story to tell,” an X user said.

Allyssa is now a mother herself and runs a dessert business. She’s been very candid about her ups and downs on her TikTok page where she’s amassed over 100,000 followers.