‘This Is Wild’: Shemar Moore’s Family Is Put at Risk After Woman Falls for Swindler Posing as the Actor—Then His Girlfriend Makes One Call

Actor Shemar Moore had quite the scare after a strange encounter with a woman over the weekend.

The “S.W.A.T.” star spent years playing a police officer on television, but he likely never expected to find himself at the center of a real-life police response after a woman unexpectedly showed up at his home.

Moore has remained silent on social media since Los Angeles police officers responded to his home Friday afternoon.

A woman showed up at Shemar Moor’s front door after being swindled by someone pretending to be the actor. (Photo: @shemarmoore/Instagram)

Authorities believe someone posing as Moore catfished a woman into traveling from another state after promising she could move in with him.

According to TMZ, she arrived at his Los Angeles home with luggage expecting to start a new life.

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Allegedly, someone posing as Moore convinced her to travel from another state by telling her she could move in with him. But she got quite the surprise when someone else responded instead of Moore.

Jesiree Dizon, the mother of his daughter, Frankie, answered the door before calling police. Dizon reportedly did not want the woman arrested, so officers instead filed a trespassing report at the scene.

Police have warned against scammers often impersonate celebrities online to manipulate unsuspecting victims into sending money, sharing personal information or believing they’re in a relationship.

News of the bizarre encounter quickly spread online, where fans expressed relief that Moore was safe.

“Nah this is wild, who would do this to my fav actor,” said one person.

Another wrote, “Imagine showing up to his house thinking you’re dating, only to find out you’ve been talking to a random bot. The secondhand embarrassment is too real.“

Most urged people to be more cautious when messaging celebrity accounts and watch for red flags before assuming they’re legitimate.

“She really thought the real Shemar Moore was sliding into her DMs asking for gift cards?” asked one individual. “We need mandatory internet safety classes for adults immediately.”

“Catfishing doesn’t just hurt the victim online it can put innocent people in real-life danger. Hopefully the woman gets the help she needs, and situations like this become a reminder to verify who you’re talking to online,” advised another social media user.

“The Young & The Restless” standout bought the Los Angeles home more than six years ago. The latest incident marks the second security breach since someone stole his Rolls-Royce outside Dizon’s home in June 2025.

It also comes more than a year after Moore addressed reports that he and Dizon had split.

It had been a few months after Moore responded to reports that he and Dizon, 42, broke up in an Instagram video.

“My life, my private life with Jesiree Dizon, that’s my life, that’s not your business,” Moore shared in Feb 2025. “But I know how Hollywood works.”

The pair initially met in 2008 but didn’t rekindle their romance until 2020. Their daughter Frankie was born in 2023. Moore was 52 at the time.

Although the couple never announced their reconciliation, photographers spotted them together with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers after a June 6 game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

📸 Star power courtside and on the hardwood. ✨🏀



Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers posed with actor Shemar Moore, Jesiree Dizon, and daughter Frankie after the Wings' matchup with the LA Sparks at https://t.co/5Bt8wLEuR3 Arena.#PaigeBueckers #WNBA #DallasWings… pic.twitter.com/px5dtAbfg1 — GiggleVibesDaily (@GiggleVibes247) June 6, 2026

Dizon confirmed they were back together weeks later in the comments of her Instagram post.

Dizon shared a June 30 video of her and Moore winded after walking up to the Hollywood Sign. The couple joked like an old married pair about all the breaks they took to reach the top.

“I thought they were separated?,” one person asked in Dizon’s comments, to which she replied, “Not.”

She replied, “thank you,” to another supportive fan who said, “They have been back together for quite a while and they are loving their beautiful Family Life!!! Thank you so much for sharing @jesiree absolutely beautiful. Keep loving the life you’re living.”

Fans of the 90’s hearthrob are glad to know he and his family are safe but warrn the public against online messaging.