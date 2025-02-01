‘It’s Our Business’: Shemar Moore Hits Back at Critics After Shocking Breakup With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Two Years After Their Daughter’s Birth

90’s heartthrob Shemar Moore wants fans to stay out of his private life.

The “S.W.A.T.” star issued a stern warning to his Instagram followers, advising them to keep their comments on the nice and positive route following the news of his breakup with longtime girlfriend Jesiree Dizon.

Dizon and the actor dated for five years and are parents to 2-year-old daughter Frankie — Moore’s first child. The model is also a mother to son Kaiden, 18, and daughter Charli, 6, from previous relationships. News of the split surfaced on Jan. 30.

Late that night, Moore posted a self-recorded video captioned, “I said what I said,” where he addressed the fanfare surrounding the personal update, though he did not provide insight about what led to the split.

Shemar Moore praises his daughter’s mother, Jesiree Dizon, for being phenomenal like his mother amid news of the couple’s breakup after five years of dating. (Photos: Shemarfmoore/Instagram.)

The 54-year-old began, “My life, my private life with Jesiree Dizon, that’s my life, that’s not your business, but I know how Hollywood works. I know how all this media stuff works; it’s gossip, gossip, gossip, and that’s just what it is, and, you know, be careful what you wish for, you know what you signed up for type of thing.”

Moore added, “Fame is a motherf—ker because if I wasn’t halfway famous, then nobody would care, and maybe there’s a lot of you that don’t care, and, you know what, thank you, thank you. That’s less stress on my plate.”

Still, the “Brothers” movie star implored people to stay in their place, which is not in his personal matters. “Mind your business, mind your business, give us a break, give us some privacy,” he added.

Clips of his video were then posted by various outlets including The Shade Room, where one social media user commented, “I know that look anywhere ! This man is DRUNK and ready to argue !”

Someone else wrote, “Say she left you without saying she left you.. he’s going through it.”

Moore insisted that he and his ex-girlfriend remain friends with a deep love for each other, but not everyone is buying his side of things.

The Hollywood veteran would have been remiss if he did not warn, “When you hear our business on the internet or wherever, it’s our business. Now if you get in there with the comments and you start trashing and being negative, then you ain’t a fan of mine,”

He continued, “If you really have love for me and you a fan of me, then be kind, be kind. Breaking up ain’t easy…But if you get into all that negativity, then you basically kiss my ass.”

Though people online did not heed his message. “The Young & The Restless” standout also gushed that Dizon is “an amazing woman for so many reasons. Next to my mother, cause my mother was a boss, my mother was it, my mother was it, the best mother I could ask for. Jesiree Dizon is number two. She is a phenomenal mother.”

Moore was raised solely by his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, who passed away in 2020.

Shemar Moore announces he’s expecting his first child on the 3 year anniversary of his mom’s passing

🔗: https://t.co/879aJ83Lyh pic.twitter.com/zVugcz6Bzb — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 9, 2023

A fan wondered, “If she’s so great and so wonderful and the second best woman next to your mother, why didn’t you keep her?” Another individual typed, “I feel like something happens to men when they lose their mothers — something breaks.”

And a third person remarked, “Probably because on the Jennifer show, you just told the world you never plan on marrying her. So yea that’s probably why bud.”

Moore appeared on the Jan. 24 episode of the daytime talk show. He spoke fondly of the full life he and Dizon share but did not let on to any plans of marriage, the prospects of more children, not any hints of a breakup.

What he did say is that the birth of Frankie was a dream of his mother’s that was realized after her passing.

In his Instagram post, he shared a similar sentiment when he stated, “I am going to be the dopest father that that little girl has ever known, ‘cause that’s the only reason I’m still here. That’s the only reason I’m living, that’s all I’m living for.”

But that wasn’t his first time, jumping around the conversation of marriage. In an interview with People last November, the former “Soul Train” host expressed that marriage was likely not in his future.

“I didn’t have a good role model of marriage in my life. Not my mother, not my father. Nobody close to me,” Moore told the outlet. “I struggle with ‘Who made that rule?’ I asked my mother one time. I’m like, ‘If people get married, then what’s this prenup thing? Oh, I love you. You’re the most amazing person in the world but sign this. So you don’t trust the person?'”

The first-time dad is an only child and has never been married.