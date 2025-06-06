‘Repo Man Is Undefeated’: Fans Are Not Buying Shemar Moore’s Claim About His Rolls-Royce Being Stolen While at His Daughter’s Mom’s House

Shemar Moore, 55, wants his fans in the Los Angeles area to be on the lookout for his stolen black, two-door Rolls-Royce Dawn.

The “S.W.A.T.” star shared news of the alleged theft in a video posted on social media. While dressed in a grey hoodie and sunglasses, Moore spoke directly to his followers.

“Hey, what’s good, y’all? Life is beautiful, but life can be kinda shady. Today was a shady day. In 2005, it’s been beautiful. My car got stolen,” Moore revealed in a clip uploaded to X on June 5.

Shemar Moore claimed his Rolls-Royce Dawn was stolen, but fans are skeptical about his story. (Photo: @shemarfmoore/Instagram)

The Daytime Emmy Award winner then explained he was “doing family time” with his daughter and her siblings at the home of his ex-girlfriend, 41-year-old model Jesiree Dizon, at the time.

“We had a beautiful few hours. I walked outside to go home, and my car was gone,” Moore recalled. He also described the incident as “a violation,” “unnecessary,” and “disrespectful.”

The Oakland, California native added, “Maybe I’ll get it back, maybe I won’t. But whoever took it, karma’s a b—-h! So I went to the police station tonight and filed a report.”

If Moore was expected to receive overwhelming public sympathy for the situation, online trolls actually did the opposite. People had questions for “The Young and the Restless” alum.

"My car got stolen."



Actor Shemar Moore reveals his Black Rolls-Royce Dawn was stolen while he was at his daughter’s mother’s place, calling it a violation and disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/j8bhmgAf5Y — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 6, 2025

“How the f–k they steal a Rolls-Royce, what, did you leave the keys in it?” an X user asked, with one responder replying, “They [have] devices that can create key fobs on site.”

One person wondered, “That baby mama didn’t have [a] ring camera???” Jesiree faced dubious accusations, too. Someone suggested, “[Sounds] like the baby momma did it.”

Other unproven theories began to circulate. For instance, someone tweeted, “The REPO Man is undefeated.” Another joked, “Them monthly payments was whipping his ass. I ain’t mad at him!”

Even commenters on the X platform who believed Moore was robbed of his Rolls-Royce did not show compassion for the four-decade Hollywood veteran.

“You got insurance, big bro. It’s more important s–t happening [right now],” a fan offered. However, one supporter did express, “Sorry to hear that.” A second stated, “Damn, that’s foul.”

Moore’s name has been in the headlines for other reasons than his missing vehicle. CBS recently cancelled “S.W.A.T.” after eight seasons. The police drama ran from 2017 to 2025.

“S.W.A.T.” aired its final episode this year, but a spinoff series titled “S.W.A.T. Exiles” with Moore returning as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. is already in the works.

The announcment of “S.W.A.T. Exiles” did not sit well with one of Moore’s original “S.W.A.T.” co-stars. David Lim, who played police officer Victor Tan, spoke out about supposedly not being cast for the upcoming series.

“I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale — with no mention of the cast who helped build ‘S.W.A.T.’ from day one,” Lim wrote on Instagram.

The Bay Area native continued, “After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition — for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.”

Moore seemed unbothered by the backlash directed at “S.W.A.T. Exiles” for not including more members of the initial “S.W.A.T.” cast in the forthcoming next chapter of the television franchise.

“I’m not going to apologize for nothing. I busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do. And I’m excited about the future,” Moore proclaimed after referring to himself as the “Tom Brady” of the show.

In January, Moore’s personal life became a trending topic when Dizon confirmed their “romantic journey” had ended. The mother of three made the breakup social media official.

“Although our reality has changed, what will ALWAYS remain is the love and respect Shemar and I both have for each other,” Dizon captioned an Instagram photo of her, Moore, and their daughter.

She also wrote, “Our commitment is not only to keep our love for each other alive and strong through the best friendship, but by also being the BEST co-parents in continuing to raise our daughter, Frankie, and Kaiden and Charli.”

Dizon called Moore an “amazing daddy” and labeled fatherhood his “best role yet.” Frankie Moore was born on Jan. 24, 2023. Dizon also has a daughter, Charli, and a son, Kaiden, from previous relationships.