‘I’m Not Going to Apologize For Nothing’: Shemar Moore Stands Defiant Against Criticism Over ‘S.W.A.T.’ Spinoff, His Co-Star Complains About Being ‘Brushed Aside’ For New Series

The CBS network officially cancelled “S.W.A.T.” starring Shemar Moore in 2025 following eight seasons. An upcoming spinoff of the police procedural featuring Moore has upset one of his former co-stars.

CBS pulled the plug on the drama twice before. First, after six seasons in 2023, before changing course and renewing the show for what was supposed to be a final seventh season.

That decision to end “S.W.A.T.” in 2024 was reversed as well. Moore, 55, was given an executive producer credit after he publicly called out CBS for the previous cancellation.

The actual final episode of “S.W.A.T.” aired on May 16, 2025. Days later, the new “S.W.A.T. Exiles” series was announced with Moore returning as Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr.

“S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore is set to star in the upcoming spinoff series as his co-star takes issue with the next chapter in the television franchise. (Photo credit: @shemarfmoore/Instagram)

David Lim, 41, played Los Angeles police officer Victor Tan on the original “S.W.A.T.” for all eight seasons. The Bay Area native addressed apparently being left out of the sequel.

“I’ve been sitting with everything that came out last week, and I just want to say this,” Lim wrote in an Instagram caption in response to the news of the forthcoming “S.W.A.T. Exiles” program.

He continued, “Being a part of ‘S.W.A.T.’ for the past 8 seasons has been one of the great honors of my life. I poured my heart into playing Tan—and even more than that, into the team and friendships we built on and off screen.”

Lim also highlighted the bond, camaraderie, and “effortless chemistry” he built with the cast and crew. The University of California, San Diego graduate claimed the production fought for a ninth season.

“I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting. It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale — with no mention of the cast who helped build ‘S.W.A.T.’ from day one,” Lim expressed.

He also wrote, “After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition — for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.”

Many of Lim’s Instagram followers backed him up on the social media app. For instance, someone commented, “This is why people love you, Dave, because you’re just as honest and authentic with your fans as you are with your friends.”

“A spinoff? No thanks. I’m never a fan. It is a slap in the face of those who worked so hard to make ‘S.W.A.T.’ the show we loved. God bless you all and thank you,” posted another Lim supporter.

“S.W.A.T.” lead actor Moore also got backing against any heat directed his way over the spinoff series. A commenter stated, “Shemar doesn’t make final decisions about a show, so why [is] everyone blasting him for wanting a job?”

New York Post readers had more negative reactions to Lim being disappointed about “S.W.A.T. Exiles.” One person urged, “Grow up. No one owes you a job.” A second advised, “David. Get a new agent.”

While Lim expressed his annoyance at the way “S.W.A.T. Exiles” was revealed to the public and not securing a permanent role on the show, Sony Pictures TV Studios president Katherine Pope teased that other stars besides Moore could make special guest comebacks.

“There is a clear world that we’re exploring here. We’re a few weeks in. We’re still putting it all together, but for sure, I think you can expect some of your favorites to be a part of it in some way,” Pope told Variety in a May 22 article.

“S.W.A.T. Exiles” appears to be centered around Moore’s Hondo character. The Daytime Emmy Award winner participated in announcing the next installment in the TV franchise in a video posted on May 18.

The following day, May 19, Moore jumped back on Instagram to deliver a personal message about “S.W.A.T. Exiles.” He thanked the fans before referring to himself as the “Tom Brady of S.W.A.T.,” a boastful comparison to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“That’s not arrogant, that’s not ego, it’s the fact. I’m the quarterback,” Moore proclaimed. He then acknowledged his “S.W.A.T.” co-stars by shouting out many of them by name, including Lim. The ex-host of “Soul Train” said, “That’s my family, for life.”

Plus, Moore suggested that, as the quarterback, he must continue to lead the team even if his teammates get “traded.” He was also defiant against criticism over the spinoff, stating, “I’m not going to apologize for nothing. I busted my ass for 31 years to do what I do. And I’m excited about the future.”