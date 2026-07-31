‘He Plans to Stay Forever’: Trump Triggers Massive Health Rumors After a White House and Mar-a-Lago Change ‘Shortens His Walk’ That Lowers the Risk of Shocking Stumbles

President Donald Trump has never been shy about explaining why he takes his time when the cameras catch him navigating a tricky walk.

For years, Trump has repeatedly raised concerns about falling, particularly when discussing the careful way he descends stairs.

He has even contrasted his approach with former President Barack Obama, whom Trump has described as practically “bopping” down the steps while insisting he would rather move slowly than risk taking a tumble in front of the world.

President Donald Trump walks through the colonnade at the White House on July 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting a luncheon in the Rose Garden Club. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Now, Trump appears to be making some major changes that could make those potentially awkward walks considerably shorter.

After defending his decision to tear up the White House South Lawn for his Great American State Fair, Trump moved on to the next thing.

New photos show workers have fully installed the presidential seal on the black granite landing pad, three weeks after Trump revealed the design.

The new helipad replaces the temporary arena that hosted the UFC Freedom 250 cage match on the South Lawn in June.

The event doubled as part of Trump’s 80th birthday bash and a celebration of America’s semiquincentennial.

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Aerial images showed dirt and discolored patches across the Ellipse after Trump’s event, where patrons and crews damaged the grounds by leveling a 22-foot slope for thousands of seats and installing the 92-foot-tall “Claw.”

Workers are now disassembling the "Claw" from the UFC match on the White House South Lawn. pic.twitter.com/sZ89tnwL5C — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 21, 2026

Trump has yet to address the damage that was caused. Yet he insists the new landing pad is necessary for the military’s VH-92A Marine One helicopters, deemed too powerful to scorch the South Lawn every time they land.

But that’s not all. The same presidential perk has shown up at his private residence.

Trump also built a larger, permanent helipad at Mar-a-Lago, his and first lady Melania Trump‘s official non-governmental residence.

The new helipad accommodates the next generation of presidential helicopters, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Workers have started to remove the temporary UFC flooring from the South Lawn of the White House, revealing the scale of the damage to the grass below. pic.twitter.com/ruudPl3nv8 — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 24, 2026

Unlike his first-term helipad, Palm Beach officials allowed this one to remain after he leaves office because of security concerns. Officials must remove it once neither Trump nor Melania designates the property as their official residence.

That explanation has done little to quiet the chatter, as some observers suspect the costly changes have less to do with security and the size of the new helicopter and more to do with concerns about Trump’s mobility.

“He plans to stay forever,” predicted one person.

One critic noted, “That helipad project is because Trump is a lazy a–. Shorten his walk.”

Another asked, “Is it the angle or is that really close to the building? It’s so he doesn’t have to walk far.”

A third person suggested, “It’s not that he’s lazy (though he is) it’s more his difficulty walking on the uneven natural ground.”

Another supporter gave an explanation of the change.

“This is your friendly reminder that this helipad was designed and intended prior to the Trump administration as a requirement for the new marine one helicopters, as their power, weight and design was causing damage to the South Lawn during testing,” noted another person.

The backlash follows a familiar pattern for a president who rarely does anything on a small scale.

Lockheed Martin subsidiary Sikorsky is covering the helipad’s estimated $5 million to $6 million cost through a contribution to the National Park Service, according to the administration. Crews expect to complete construction in September.

Since returning to office, Trump has aggressively reshaped the White House grounds. His renovations have sparked repeated debates over whether they preserve history or reflect his personal tastes.

He bulldozed the East Wing to make room for a massive ballroom. He paved over much of the Rose Garden. He proposed an “Arc de Trump” near Arlington National Cemetery. He oversaw a troubled renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Trump also turned the South Lawn into a temporary UFC arena for America’s 250th anniversary celebration.

The helipad has become another flashpoint because of both its symbolism and its price tag.

Although Sikorsky is funding the project, lawmakers have still questioned the overall expense and the decision to accelerate construction.

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called the project a “joke,” saying Trump should tackle housing costs instead. Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner also criticized reports that speeding up construction added roughly $875,000 to the project’s cost.

Supporters argue the installation will benefit future presidents as much as Trump.

Supporters see the new helipads at both the White House and Mar-a-Lago as necessary infrastructure. Yet, critics see another pair of high-profile projects that feed Trump’s failed ego and cement his personal brand.

Whether Americans view the finished helipad as a practical modernization or another vanity project, one thing is already clear.

In the end, Trump turned a landing pad meant to solve a landscaping issue into another political spectacle.