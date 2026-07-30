‘Can Somebody Stop This?’: Trump’s Latest Extravagant Obsession Comes With a Hefty Price Tag — Then He Brags About What It Does for His Looks, Leaving Folks Outraged

President Donald Trump has built a reputation for wanting to exude luxury and wealth.

The former real estate mogul never hidden his taste for luxury, even when it comes with a hefty price tag.

His latest splurge will cost taxpayers millions, but it was the reason he said he wanted it that quickly stole the spotlight.

President Donald Trump is under fire for his new motorcade of SUVs. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

During a rambling speech in Michigan, Trump admitted one feature mattered above all else, and his remark immediately fueled fresh criticism online.

Trump revealed his preferred car brand during a rambling speech at the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan.

On July 27, he announced that taxpayers will fund a new presidential motorcade of General Motors-built Cadillac Escalades.

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“You know, we ordered, I think, 250 Escalades, right? We ordered 250 Escalades,” the MAGA frontman told the Michigan crowd.

He continued, “That’s so we look sharp in those cavalcades. We look sharp in those Escalades. Our guys are very spoiled. They’re very spoiled. They like the Escalades. So do I.”

Trump bragging about his new brigade of SUVs was met with online anger and frustration, specifically because many Americans are struggling with the cost of living.

“He sure likes to spend taxpayers’ money,” one annoyed commenter expressed. A second griped, “Can’t somebody stop this??”

“Robbing us daily,” another Threads user complained. Someone else compared Trump to an ancient Roman dictator by writing, “He is acting like a modern-day Caesar.”

The heated backlash directed at Trump resumed when one person exclaimed, “Pathetic!”

The president’s diehard supporters were called out when a critic of the Republican politician pointed out his overspending.

“There is no good reason to purchase an Escalade ($91k) instead of one of its cheaper, less blingy versions like the Suburban ($64k),” read a critical response. “As with the bribe jet and the ballroom and the gilded statues, this is just more of Trump wasting your money on gold and chrome and tacky ‘luxury’ s–t.”

Welcome to the Gilded Age. Your tax dollars paid to paint these DC statues gold pic.twitter.com/DJDOSGWYyb — Joe Flood (@joeflood) July 29, 2026

Escalade models can cost over $100,000 with certain upgrades. In 2025, GM reportedly secured $20 million in federal government contracts related to the Secret Service.

“Countering evolving threats require us to constantly explore new innovations and improvements to our armored fleet of protective vehicles,” the Secret Service tweeted at the time.

The statement continued, “Director Sean Curran met with GM executives to discuss advancements that could benefit the next generation of armored SUVs.”

Countering evolving threats require us to constantly explore new innovations and improvements to our armored fleet of protective vehicles. Director Sean Curran met with GM executives to discuss advancements that could benefit the next generation of armored SUVs. pic.twitter.com/3RuuXWDCbe — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) March 21, 2025

Trump has not shied away from costly projects during his second term. His administration approved gold-leafing Washington’s The Arts of War and The Arts of Peace statues.

He spent more than $14 million on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation. The project quickly became a public relations disaster.

He sparked nationwide backlash by ordering the White House’s East Wing demolished for a $400 million to $600 million ballroom.

Trump also drew corruption accusations after accepting an estimated $400 million Boeing 747 jet from Qatar. Taxpayers did not pay for the aircraft.