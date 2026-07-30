‘Good God’: Trump Can’t Escape the Close-Ups as New White House Photos Spark a Frenzy After Viewers Notice His Chair and His Pants

President Donald Trump, 80, spent a recent White House meeting rubbing shoulders with the other men he deemed powerful.

Cameras flashed as he smiled and struck confident poses for the cameras, who caught every unflattering close-up he couldn’t escape.

Trump’s physical appearance has changed noticeably since returning to Washington, with the transformation becoming even more apparent in recent months.

President Donald Trump’s White House meeting gets overshadowed by close-up images of his swollen ankles. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump often points to glowing evaluations from White House physicians as proof of his capabiltiies at 80.

Yet the latest White House photo has many seeing signs of a deeper decline than the administration is willing to discuss.

‘Thought He Was 220 Pounds and 6’3’’?’: Trump Finally Admits He’s Overweight and Should Get Help After Years of Doctors Saying He’s in ‘Great’ Shape

Every new close-up seems to reveal another wrinkle, another bruise, or physical changes that quickly overshadows any medical reports.

A recent image taken during his Oval Office sit-down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sparked a frenzy online. July 28 marked their first meeting since launching a joint war against Iran in February.

The pair sat among other officials and world leaders in front of an overly gilded fireplace.

Yet, eagle-eyed viewers zoomed in on something that was more brutal for Trump than it was for Netanyahu.

“Any body language experts wanna take a crack at it?” asked an X user, about an image of Trump staring at Netanyahu.

Any body language experts wanna take a crack at it? pic.twitter.com/GO4WIcGiTw — shelby (@thetrueshelby) July 28, 2026

Replies abandoned the body-language debate and zeroed in on jokes about Trump’s bulging legs and weight.

“As an aside… look at those cankles. He should consider chairs that don’t have such delicate legs,” one jokester posted.

Other comments read, “Trump and his huge cankles [look] submissive” and “Good God… tree stumps.”

Doctor’s reccomended the POTUS lose weight during his Walter Reed visit in May. But close-ups suggest the man who loves diet coke and McDonalds is doing the opposite.

“[I don’t know,] but how does Trump look fatter and fatter with each passing day?” one person wondered.

Another commenter joked that Trump’s recent weight gain kept him from crossing his legs like Netanyahu. “JFC. His pants legs are like sausage casings now,” noticed one observer.

Other photos from this week also showed dark bruises on the backs of Trump’s hands, a feature often concealed with makeup in official photos. The bruises were visible again during a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Notice that Trump never wears a watch? one X user speculated after seeing a close up of his hand.

“Either [he] can’t tell time or [it] won’t fit around his bloated, bruised wrists,” they added.

The White House claimed the contusions were caused by frequent hand shaking, accidental table collisions, and a daily aspirin regimen.

Trump regularly having black-and-blue marks on his body further fueled widespread speculation about the current state of his health. These clues point to a behind-the-scenes issues that his team has yet to confirm or address.

Therefore, the concerns of the public fall on deaf ears even though the visuals of his ankles and discoloration on his hands just never adds up.

The White House had to admit Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. His body shows what they tried to hide: swelling hands, bruises under makeup. The lesions they called preventative care.



A 79-year-old man rots at the empire's podium & we're told to act like all is well. pic.twitter.com/JppPsOmfOD — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) May 13, 2026

In a memo, Physician to the President Sean Barbabella declared Trump to be in “excellent health” and listed him at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds.

Those numbers immediately raised eyebrows, with many questioning whether the official portrait of Trump’s health matched what recent photos appeared to show.

Skeptics often flood social media with side-by-side images comparing Trump to 6-foot-4, 229-pound professional athletes and NFL stars.

The viral comparisons highlighted the stark contrast in their physiques, with many questioning how the two men could weigh nearly the same and still look so different.

While Barbabella declared Trump “fully fit,” a steady stream of unflattering photos painted a far less flattering public image and kept doubts alive.

This adds another layer to the debate over whether the White House’s reassuring assessment told the full story.

“Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss,” Barbabella wrote in the published memo.