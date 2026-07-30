‘Nicole Looks Sad’: Nicole Kidman’s Dramatic New Look Has Critics Claiming She ‘Let Herself Go’ After Keith Urban Divorce

It’s movie premiere season, and Nicole Kidman is not staying home.

The Oscar-winning actress has been getting back on red carpets more constantly after her divorce from Keith Urban.

The pair ended a nearly two decade-long marriage earlier this year: marking the second divorce for Kidman and the first for Urban. But only one party is taking it kind of hard.

Actress Nicole Kidman hits the red carpet ahead of her new role in the series, “Lioness.” (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Kidman turned heads at the New York City premiere for her most recent role in the action-packed spy thriller, “Lioness” on Wednesday.

She was joined by fellow “Lioness” Season 3 cast members Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Oliveira, Ian Bohen, and Morgan Freeman.

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Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, a high-ranking CIA senior supervisor and executive producer of the Paramount+ series. It follows a high-stakes CIA undercover program that recruits female operatives to infiltrate terrorist organizations by getting close to the wives, daughters, or girlfriends of high-value targets.

To the premiere, Kidman wore a sheer lace silver top with loose-fitting white trousers and a sheer silver lace top with shimmering embellishments.

She completed the look with tan open-toe heels, a gold hand chain, and a flashy watch and her signature long blond hair, parted down the middle with soft waves falling past her shoulders.

While some fans loved the glitz, glam and shimmer of Kidman’s look, others were not as pleased as they were with her previous looks.

“You can see why Keith slung his hook! She really has let herself go,” one commenter underneath the Daily Mail’s article about the premiere said.

Nicole Kidman looks practically magic at the season 3 premiere of "Lioness." 😍 (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/yR8romRbNT — E! News (@enews) July 30, 2026

“Dear god! That wig looks terrible. 59 and super long hair? Come on,” said another observer.

A third person said, “Looks like a walking skeleton and her face has so many fillers it’s unrecognizable. I think actresses of prior generations who retired from acting when they hit a certain age had the right idea. They were remembered as beautiful, not as weird pecimens of overdone plastic surgery.”

Critics claimed Kidman was “Hiding her face with a bad wig. She needs to stop with the Botox and fillers.” A Facebook user said, “Nicole looks sad.”

But others saw a beauty after distress, writing, “She looks stunning. Absolutely stunning. The divorce seems to have her radiating. He was an anchor anyway. Handbrake Keith.”

Another said, “Every[time] I see her face it looks different! She’s definitely had some kind of facelift and filler removal/replacement. Very different to a year ago.”

The sighting comes weeks after Kidman was spotted with private equity investor named Michael Reinstein outside her Portofino, Italy, hotel.

In photos published by Page Six last week, she was seen talking to a man with gray hair, sunglasses and a blue shirt.

Ever since becoming single, Nicole Kidman has inevitably become a paparazzi magnet, with almost every man photographed alongside her quickly labeled as a potential new romance. 👀



This time, she was spotted outside her hotel in Portofino, Italy, chatting with Michael Reinstein,… pic.twitter.com/xBzOGtGR1x — HouseOfVanity (@HouseOfVanity88) July 24, 2026

At one point Kidman went back into the hotel and they held hands through a see-through window and possibly exchanged a kiss, noting how close Reinstein’s face was to the window.

It’s unclear of Kidman has officially moved on or just enjoying a friendly encounter with a fan.

The “Moulin Rouge” star filed for divorce on September 2025 in Nashville, citing irreconcilable differences.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill has been flooded with theories and allegations about why they truly split after 19 years and two kids. Urban was accused of cheating with a fellow country music singer, Maggie Baugh, who later denied it.

Many also suspected the divorce was a result of Kidman’s lusty lead role in the erotic movie “Babygirl.” She played an older woman who begins an affair with a much younger male co-worker at her firm.

It’s official…



Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban are single after 19 years of marriage.



Nicole Kidman will have primary custody over their 17 yo & 14 yo daughters.



Keith Urban will have visitation & joint decision making. pic.twitter.com/cNdFTK1jNo — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) January 7, 2026

Their divorce was finalized on Jan. 6, with both parties agreeing to waive child and spousal support while covering their own legal fees.

Under the settlement, Kidman will have primary custody of their daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, for 306 days each year. Their go with their dad for the remaining 59 days, including every other weekend.

Despite the custody split, both parents will share responsibility for making major financial decisions about their children.

