‘Husband Stealing Your Youth’: Karoline Leavitt’s Lovey Dovey Oval Office Photo Shoot With 61-Year-Old Husband Backfires Once Fans Zoomed In 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is flaunting a new look weeks after welcoming her second child, and people are taking notice.

Leavitt, 28, returned to work in late June after giving birth to her daughter, Vivian, on May 1. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, are also parents to 2-year-old son Niko.

She returned to work with a packed schedule that included Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair, his UFC fight night at the White House, media events, and midterm campaign rallies.

Karoline Leavitt’s latest postpartum post attracts more criticism against her older husband, Nicholas Riccio. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)



One might assume the New Hampshire native has not had a moment to let her hair down. But even a work event can turn into a date night for members of the embattled administration.

Trump’s do-over of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was just that for Leavitt and her husband.

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The banquet was held at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., on July 24, three months after an intruder abruptly ended the initial dinner in April.

The working mom wore a light blue jumpsuit designed to look like pants paired with a long-sleeved, see-through, knitted floral top. Riccio wore a black tuxedo and a black bowtie for the gala.

Leavitt shared highlights from the evening in a carousel of three images on Instagram. The first was a portrait; she stood with her head held high, a hand across her heart, and bared a subtle smile.

The second photo was a candid snapshot of her and Trump smiling out at the audience. The third picture stopped social media users in their tracks.

“She’s about to do the limbo next to grandpa in the last pic.. if she pulled her head away any harder, she’d be doing a back bend,” said one person.

Leavitt and Riccio stood in the Oval Office, her body slightly pressed against her husband an d her head tilted away from his face as they both showed off toothy smiles.

Snarky observers continued to unloaded in the comment section.

One brutal reaction read, “Is your husband stealing your youth @karolineleavitt !? You almost look age appropriate for that literal grandpa. That’s the hardest 28 I’ve ever seen.”

Another brutal dig stated, “Girl… Lay off the f—king Botox, the filler, and the lies… you are not aging well.”

Two more people wrote, “Why your dad is grabbing your a—?” and “Your husband is old enough to be a grandparent to your children.”

One observer who zoomed in noticed, “Omg, you finally photoshopped the bumps off of your thin lips.”

The couple’s 32-year age gap has been a subject of ridicule throughout Trump’s second presidency. Leavitt married the real estate developer days before Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

Last year, Leavitt told Megyn Kelly about the relationship: “I mean, it’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible.”

A supporter countered the bashing with, “Absolutely stunning & I’d be happy to take that cutie husband off your hands. LOL.”

Still, someone snapped, “Damn, she took the Jordon Hudson route,” alluding to former NFL coach Bill Belichick, 74, and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

A detractor also insinuated that Leavitt was motivated by more than love when she wed the businessman.

That individual smugly wrote, “Married to a 60 year old man and does nothing for the country but your generation had everything handed to them on silver spoons, You’re so f–king disgusting.”

Trump’s press secretary railed against Gen Z as entitled and gullible during a Fox News interview earlier in the month.

She blamed “laziness” and “liberal indoctrination.” The remarks fueled outrage, and Leavitt was unable to soften the blow on millions of voters.