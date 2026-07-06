‘Oh My Gawd’: Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Tried to Shame Gen Z with a ‘Silver Spoon’ Quip—Then a Brutal Reality Check She Couldn’t Escape

Karoline Leavitt tried to lecture American 20-somethings about hard work, and it blew up right in her face.

After serving as national press secretary for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, she became the youngest White House press secretary at age 27.

Her personal life has moved just as quickly as her political career. During her first year in office in 2025, she welcomed her first child with her 60-year-old husband. The couple welcomed their second child this year.

Karoline Leavitt’s dig at her generation’s “silver spoon” mentality blew back on her, forcing a walkback once social media started to blast her. (Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Somewhere along the way, Leavitt has decided that marrying a man decades older than her came with an automatic upgrade from Gen Z to seasoned life expert.

The now-28-year-old put her foot in her mouth during a sit-down on July 2 with Fox News host Jesse Watters on “Primetime.”

She took a page from her boss, using her interview to blame Democrats for becoming increasingly radical.

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“As President Trump says, communism is easy to sell,” she told Watters. “You just promise people free stuff until a few years later you’re living in squalor with no free home and no free food. Then you’re sitting there with a whole bunch of communists looking around saying, ‘What the heck happened to our failed state?'”

Leavitt pressed on, warning about the “takeover of the Democrats” on Capitol Hill, declaring “the inmates are running the asylum.”

Trump’s mouthpiece stumbled over those words, and then she turned on her own generation.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES: @KarolineLeavitt SAYS THIS IS A "FULL BLOWN COMMUNIST REVOLUTION" 🚨



"They're not negotiating, they're here to DESTROY"



"COMMUNISM is the BIGGEST THREAT in 250 YEARS" 💣



Only ONE choice: Trump and COMMON SENSE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/L2TN6vmtDV — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 3, 2026

Watters asked if Gen Z’s complaints about the economy’s imbalances were valid. Leavitt didn’t hesitate to throw peers and people her own age under the bus.

“This generation, my generation, I hate to say it, Gen Z and those younger than me have been raised with just silver spoons in their mouths,” she said, adding they’re used to “getting everything handed to them.”

When Watters asked if it was pure laziness, she replied, “It’s laziness and it’s liberal indoctrination.”

Critics questioned why a 28-year-old married to a man more than twice her age had suddenly become the voice of wisdom for her generation.

Days later, instead of owning it, Leavitt tried to bury the backlash behind a wall of 404 words, claiming she’d been quoted “out of context.”

I am seeing a lot of bad faith actors take my comments from this interview out of context. So here’s the full interview, and let me expound.



This interview was about the rise of communism on the Left, and I was asked by Jesse Watters why so many young people are buying the false… https://t.co/dbnfxZAEqV — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) July 5, 2026

She tried to soften the blow by claiming “many Gen Z Americans are hardworking, entrepreneurial, and deeply patriotic.”

Leavitt claims she was referring to what she sees as the rise of communism on the political left, not all young people. She also directed blame at liberal educators for pushing socialist ideas, defended school choice and the Trump administration’s agenda to preserve the American Dream.

The damage control did not succeed as social media critics said her lenthy response was pointless.

One person shared, “Oh my gawd, like if you need a whole novella just to explain the ‘context,’ it totally screams you have zero wisdom picking proper sentences, especially from the Press Secretary? Like, sooo concerning!”

“Nah…you meant exactly what you said. You can’t take something out of context when it’s actually what you said. Enjoy your boomer husband,” a secone X user wrote, as another posted, “No one is reading all that. And you didn’t write it.”

“I don’t see the term ‘silver spoon’ anywhere in your explanation, but it was definitely in your previous statement. As stated by many other others, we know what you said, and the fact that you even need to ‘explain,’ demonstrates unequivocally that what you said was f-cked up,” someone else corrected.

One X user quipped, “You said what you said. Genz being lazy is the problem. There’s no walking it back. You said it. You meant it.”

You were literally describing yourself when you said this and projecting it onto everyone else.

“Yeah…no. We understood that you used your looks and total lack of morals to seduce a rich old fool 3 times your age to marry you. Then he got you a job lying for another rich old fool. We know exactly who you are, what you are and what you meant,” someone else commented.

This wasn’t Leavitt’s only blunder last week.

She defended a July 1 photo from Trump’s Qatari-gifted Air Force One after viewers noticed the “bookshelves” behind her were fake props — spines reading “library” and “periodical” dressing up a $400 million jet.

Days earlier, she stood before a nearly empty pavilion at Trump’s “Great American State Fair,” insisting it was packed while cameras showed otherwise.

None of it surprises those who’ve watched Leavitt operate. She’s built a career selling spin, and her “silver spoon” comment just handed critics a mirror.

Leavitt is married to Nicholas Riccio, a 60-year-old real estate businessman. Asked on “Pod Force One” if she “could not find boys your own age who are as mature,” she said, “Honestly, no,” calling him an “amazing guy” and “self-made man.”

Even her parents needed time.

Leavitt said that introducing Riccio was “a challenging conversation,” though the family eventually came around: “Now we’re all friends.”

Great that she is friends with him, because she’s alienated many people in her age bracket.