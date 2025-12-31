‘When the Baby Is Ten, Her Father Will Be SEVENTY!’: Karoline Leavitt’s ‘Pure’ Photo with Husband Has Folks Doing the Math After Baby Reveal

Karoline Leavitt concluded her first year as the White House press secretary with a new collection of photos reflecting on the final days of 2025.

The look back at a bustling holiday season included appearances from the 28-year-old’s older husband, Nicholas Riccio, their son Niko, Donald Trump, Santa Claus, relatives, and gussied-up White House guests.

Karoline Leavitt looks back on her merry 2025 holiday season, but fans derail her joy with comments about her 60-year-old husband, Nicholas Riccio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘I’m Sure Monica Lewinsky Felt the Same Way’: Trump’s Bizarre Comment About Karoline Leavitt Has Critics Warning Wife Melania of Past Presidential Scandals

She captioned the carousel of memories, “A December full of White House Christmas magic, precious time with family, and pure love.”

Also featured, though not prominently shown, is Leavitt’s growing belly. Leavitt announced her second pregnancy on Dec. 26, revealing that she and Riccio, 60, are expecting a baby girl in May 2026. “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother,” she gushed in the post.

Leavitt gave birth to her and Ricco’s son in June 2024, and she returned to work under Trump days later. The newlyweds tied the knot in January 2025, just days before Trump’s inauguration. Although the carousel offered 12 photos for followers to comment on, people seemed most interested in the expectant parents. Her most devoted hecklers snarked remarks like, “Is the baby his or Trump’s?”

Defenders tried to shut down the inflammatory assertion to no avail. According to one detractor, the paternity of the unborn child has been a buzzing topic among folks outside of social media.

That individual fueled speculation of a Trump-Leavitt lovechild when they wrote, “It actually might be, have you considered that… I work at the White House and there are whispers about it.”

Others are still struggling to make sense of Leavitt and Riccio’s 32-year age gap. Someone harping over the real estate investor’s senior station in life commented, “When the baby is ten, her father will be SEVENTY! That is absurd.”

Similarly, a critic remarked, “Those poor kids must enjoy it while it lasts …. due to mummy’s greed and ambition they will have a daddy too old to kick a football with them and senile or gone long before they finish college…. Shockingly selfish!! If he was simple middleclass with no connection to Trump would you have married him?? Definitely not.”

i was today years old when i found out that the year karoline leavitt started kindergarten as a tiny little girl her future husband was 37 years old 🤮 pic.twitter.com/mTJOTZPq3k — bonky (@shesbonky) July 26, 2025

The Saint Anselm College alumna described the relationship as “atypical.” In November, Leavitt appeared on the “Pod Force One with Miranda Devine” show, where she bragged, “He’s a self-made man, which I respect… He’s built his career, so he’s in a place where he can support me in mine.”

When asked if she was unable to connect with closer to men her age, Leavitt stated, “Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth.” She also admitted that her family was initially not on board with the relationship.

A deeper dive into the post’s comment section revealed that folks also weren’t done criticizing the former congressional candidate’s appearance. A heckler told her, “With every lie you’re aging a day. Thought you were mid 40s, poor girl.”

And another user typed, “Risking a pregnancy for lip filler is insane. Any practitioner who injected you should lose their license immediately. This is beyond irresponsible. You’re disgusting.”

Leavitt came under fire for what appeared to be injection sites and scabs around the perimeter of her mouth during a Vanity Fair shoot. The untouched images also highlight wrinkles around her eyes. She hit back at the criticims by uploading behind-the-scenes photos from a televised interview proving she still has a youthful glow.