‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Marine One Look Sparks a Frenzy as Critics Can’t Get Past Her New Face and Look

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is known for her sharp rebuttals and polished political messaging.

She’s become an expert at creating smoke and mirrors, so much so that President Donald Trump nicknamed her “machine gun lips.”

This time, however, the controversy surrounding the 28-year-old isn’t about what she said, but what she did.

Leavitt’s latest Marine One appearance is the newest example of how her fashion choices continue to attract intense public scrutiny. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Leavitt took a moment to brag about tagging along with her boss for a work trip.

She shared a photo of herself boarding Marine One in a cream-colored pantsuit. She wore a short-sleeved blazer with white contrast trim, a fitted white top, and matching tailored trousers.

The look was completed with oversized square sunglasses, a gold necklace, a neutral tote, a yellow folder, and a can of Celsius energy drink.

But while Leavitt appeared pleased with the polished ensemble, many of her Instagram followers were not.

Most shared their unfavorable opinions on her tight white camisole-style top and her snug slacks as she crossed the tarmac.

One follower wrote, “Someone didn’t have a mom who loved her. She clearly didn’t teach you the sit down in these pants and see if they fit in the crotch. Gurl, your pants are too tight in the crotch. Ick. Nice fake watermelons. Lips are better but you’ve got fat girl forever vibes.”

Another, apparently thinking the post was from July 22, wasn’t just critiquing the outfit but the message.

They wrote, “Also, you look like white trash in your little spandex sleeveless tank top commemorating fallen soldiers. Are you f—king kidding me? Do you not know what is appropriate? This administration is such human garbage. How disrespectful.”

A third commenter kept it short and sarcastic, joking, “She must have left her peach in the chair she was sitting in,” while another took a jab at her personal life, cracking, “Who is taking care of your geriatric husband?”

This isn’t the first time Leavitt’s wardrobe has landed her in the middle of a fashion firestorm.

Back in September 2025, she drew criticism during President Trump’s second U.K. state visit when she showed up to a formal banquet at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Hall in a black-and-white gown that bared her left shoulder.

Etiquette expert William Hanson, who previously spoke to Marie Claire about royal dress codes, explained that formal state dinners typically call for shoulders to stay covered and dresses to hit the floor.

Karoline Leavitt wore an inappropriate dress to the U.K. state dinner. (Photos: @karolineleavitt/Instagram)

Leavitt’s gown didn’t quite fit the mold, though she still drew praise elsewhere.

Further back in July 2025, she turned heads again, standing beside Trump during a press gaggle in a vibrant green pleated midi dress that reportedly retails for under $30 on Amazon.

And come October 2025, as she addressed the government shutdown from the briefing room podium, Leavitt swapped her usual buttoned-up blazers and long dresses for a black leather mini skirt that had her subtly shielding her legs with paperwork as she climbed the podium steps.

It’s a pattern that keeps repeating: the 28-year-old New Hampshire native steps out in something slightly bolder than her signature conservative rotation, and the internet immediately has thoughts, some about the fit, some about the message, and increasingly, some about her face.

Whether it’s the tight trousers, the bare shoulder, or the leather skirt, Leavitt’s fashion choices have become almost as scrutinized as her policy talking points.

And with critics now weighing in on everything from her post-baby body to her cosmetic choices, the Marine One moment is just the latest reminder that for Leavitt, there’s no such thing as a low-stakes outfit when the cameras are always rolling.