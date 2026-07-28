‘The Black Side Came Out’: Tamera Mowry’s Support for Husband Adam Housley’s Bizarre Cooking Video Revives ‘Sunken Place’ Jokes

For years, Tamera Mowry Housely has faced social media unrest since marrying her spouse, Adam Housley in 2011.

The biracial actress and her white entrepreneur husband sparked tension with Mowry’s fanbase, leading them to receive malicious comments about their race and relationship.

Housley’s past as a Fox News reporter also drew criticism as the network amplifiing President Donald Trump’s messaging.

Tamera Mowry taste-testing her husband corn beef tacos makes fans come to her rescue. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Even though Housley left the network in 2018 year, online fans continued to accuse him of being racist and a Trump supporter.

Now a new video of the two taste-testing their dinner igniting further backlash after some fans were repulsed by the dish.

‘No Wonder Tia Distanced Herself’: Tamera Mowry Hit with Strays After Right Wing Husband Adam Housley’s ‘Privileged’ Rant About Food Stamps

Mowry appeared in a video from Sunday, July 26 that was shared on her husband’s cooking page titled, “cookingmasa33.”

She displayed the corned beef tacos and sides that Housley made for her to try.

The “Sister Sister” star was seen standing in the kitchen with Housley walking around off camera as he plated her food.

After suggesting that she try it as is before mixing the ingredient together in one taco, Mowry said, “OK, so here are the cranberry beans. It’s so dope because they were actually cranberry-looking when we started it.”

Mowry said they added shallots, onions, oil, garlic, and avocado to the beans.

“Then we had this corn beef cooking all day in a slow cooker. And then we made some homemade coleslaw,” she shared.

Mowry admitted her husband also created the dressing, which was made of “Greek yogurt, sour cream, a little bit of mayo, apple cider vinegar, hot sauce, some garlic spread and green onions.”

After praying, the “Seventeen Again” star proceeded to pick up her taco before the video ended.

Fans were instantly turned off by the look of the dish.

One fan reposted the video on Threads, where one fan wrote, “Tamera that don’t look like tacos,” while another said, “This meal is so unnecessarily unseasoned.”

Someone else wrote, “He making her eat like how he thought the ppl coming into those grocery stores with food stamps when he was five should’ve been.”

Mowry found herself pulled into an online firestorm after Housley defended proposed restrictions on SNAP benefits. His stories about alleged welfare abuse he claimed to witness as a child went completely over everyone’s head. Critics challenged his account, questioned his privileged upbringing, and dragged his wife into the drama, even reviving chatter about her relationship with twin sister, Tia Mowry.

Others made their typical racially charged commentary, as many noted that Mowry’s “black side came out” once she looked at the plate.

“She tried yall… both sides came out here… she had to be supportive (yt) but she know damn well that’s not gonna work (bk),” said one person. Another added, “She is definitely down for her man cuz baby couldn’t be me.”

One said, “She is in the f—king Sunken Place™️ and it is really sad to see smh.”

Another typed, “Every time I see anything with this twin, I immediately think of ‘Get Out,’” paired with a GIF from the movie “Get Out” where the character Georgina repeats the word “No.”

“Get Out” is a psychological thriller by Jordan Peele that told the story of a black man meeting his white girlfriend’s parents for the first time.

As it turned out, the girlfriend and parents were working together to kidnap Black people so the white family’s ancestors and friends could take over the bodies of the Black people, whose minds would remain in the Sunken Place.

It seems the the couple have gotten to the place where they choose to ignore the negative responses, while continuing to make family content with their son Aden Housley, 13, and their daughter, Ariah Housley 11.

But in the past, they have addressed the hate they receive on social media.

In a 2014, episode of Oprah Winfrey’s “Oprah: Where Are They Now?”

Mowry tearfully told her twin sister, Tia Mowry, that she’s been verbally attacked and called “White man’s wh—e” along with other slavery references.

Fast forward in 2018, when Housley left Fox News, Mowry set the record straight about her husband while co-hosting on “The Real.” She stared into a camera and insisted that “My husband is not a racist.”

Housley further clarified on Twitter that same day.

This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

“This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…,” he said, “have them refer to this tweet @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such.”

In another post Housley specifically stated that he is not racist and loves people from all walks of life.