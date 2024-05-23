‘I Found Out with the Rest of the World’: Tamera Mowry Reveals Why She Keeps Her Nose Out of Tia’s Dating Life, Further Fuels Fans’ Speculation the Twins Aren’t as Close as They Once Seemed

There are few bonds closer than twin sisters. That’s why many were shocked to learn Tia Mowry didn’t tell her twin sis, Tamera Mowry-Housley, that she was headed back to the small screen with her upcoming reality show, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act.”

Those same “Tia & Tamera” fans will probably pass out after learning that Tia doesn’t want any input from her sister about her dating life after the divorce.

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

At the 49th annual Gracie Awards presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation on Tuesday, May 21, where Tamera was presiding as host, “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Denny Directo nabbed the opportunity with the former child star to ask about Tamera and her husband Adam Housley playing matchmaker for her recently divorced sibling.

The older twin swiftly quashed any such notion.

“See, this is the thing, Tia is living her life right now and Tia is doing Tia. I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now, and I can only respect that,” Tamera told the reporter.

When asked if she would make a guest appearance on Tia’s new We TV docuseries, she said, “I didn’t know until I found out with the rest of the world. She didn’t ask me. She didn’t, so I take that as no.”

While the two are living their own lives — seemingly very differently — that doesn’t mean they are not close.

During a visit to “The Breakfast Club” in 2022, Tia told the hosts that she and her sister opted to not only share a room but also share the same bed during the time around her grandmother’s funeral.

“That’s the bond that we have,” The Game actor said. “We could have chosen two different rooms and here we are, you know, in the same bed and hugging each other as we go to sleep.”

“I think it’s just special because you’re in the womb together,” she further explained. “You’re developing together. Like, we have been with each other since the beginning of time together. … We have the same DNA like we’ve come from the same cell that split.”

She also shared that the two were “very different … like night and day.” This, in her opinion, makes their bond stronger.

“We’ve learned to appreciate each other’s differences because when you’re growing up as a twin, society also kind of links you together and sees you as, you know, the same person,” Tia said.

“We had to learn how to respect each other’s differences and say, ‘OK, you’re different from me. It doesn’t mean that you’re any less or any better or your values are any less or any better.’ We learn from each other. Like, I’m the nontraditional, and my sister’s very traditional.”

This could be why Tamera does not give advice on Tia’s dating life. Tia recently ended her 14-year marriage to Cory Hardrict in 2022, while Tamera has remained married to her husband, Adam Housley, since 2011.

Differences aside, the sisters have always been close. That’s why being quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic was especially hard on them, as they were not allowed to be with each other all of 2020, only reuniting in March of 2021 as the lockdown eased up.

It would be a few more months before they would see each other again. Tia posted on her social media, “#SisterSister! Never knew how much I’ve missed ya! Even though it was short it was sweet! Love ya sis!”

The two entered fans’ lives with their hit show “Sister, Sister.”

Many have pushed for there to be a reboot, but Mowry-Housley shut that down also during the Gracie Awards, saying simply, “It’s not happening.”

The show started 30 years ago in 1994, and at 45, both ladies have grown up right in front of the world’s eyes. Integral to this maturation process is the autonomy to carve out their own individual paths, a freedom which both sisters appear to grant each other graciously.

Tia and Tamera have also appeared together in “Twitches,” “Twitches Too,” “Seventeen Again,” “Double Wedding,” and more films.