‘She Misses Chad So Much’: Letitia Wright Defends ‘Black Panther’s New Addition, But Her Response Has Fans Saying She Still Hasn’t Moved On

Actress Letitia Wright is taking on a new role in the upcoming “Black Panther” film, leaving fans divided on how she truly feels about the series’ future.

The Marvel franchise welcomed newcomer David Jonsson during San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that “Black Panther 3” will arrive in theaters on Dec. 15, 2028.

“Black Panther: Wakanda” star Letitia Wright (L) reflects on her late Chadwick Boseman (R) and working with a new addition in the third film. (Photos by Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wright-director Ryan Coogler, and actor Winston Duke appeared on stage together to deliver the update, each of them embracing their new star.

Coogler announced that Jonsson will portray Prince T’Challa II and take over the titular superhero role formerly played by the late actor Chadwick Boseman in 2018’s “Black Panther.”

‘Sister, You’re Great. You Got This.’: Letitia Wright Speaks About Hearing Chadwick Boseman’s Voice While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

The end of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” addressed the passing of their leader. It also shows Shuri being introduced to her nephew, Toussaint. At the time, Marvel said there were no plans to recast the superhero.

“We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy that he started with this franchise,” said Wright about the 2022 film.

“Black Panther 3” will explore Prince T’Challa’s rise to power. Wright reprises her role as King T’Challa’s sister Shuri.

She spoke about the latest development in Black Panther’s story with Entertainment Weekly after the viral casting reveal.

“Personally, the news is really beautiful to hear because I have a personal connection to David,” Wright said.

She described Jonsson “a special person” with a “good heart.”

She spoke softly, in a low tone. Her eyes mostly focused on the ground as she discussed the next chapter of the Black Panther saga.

First up is Wright’s appearance in “Avengers: Doomsday” on Dec. 18.

“In terms of what Shuri means to him (Prince T’Challa), you know, Shuri’s gone through so much, and in this film ‘Doomsday’ we see her growth,” she shared. “We see her fully be in this position as Black Panther, but also just a renewed woman…and powerful and strong.”

Wright reflected on Boseman’s Black Panther portrayal and her character.

She said Shuri “now has that mantle to pass on and those guidance and that wisdom to pass on. So it’s beautiful to see the arc of this character [since] 2018, starting as this beautiful scientist in the lab just trying to help her big brother out to just elevating and growing and now being like a source of wisdom for her young nephew is beautiful.”

I’m excited to see how the Prince becomes the King and ultimately our next Black Panther. pic.twitter.com/vDSoYwxMNW — 🪐 (@Degentle_) July 27, 2026

Fans say that moving forward is emotional and that Wright’s calm demeanor said more than her words.

Multiple people deduced that Boseman’s absence is a weight she still carries.

They wrote comments like, “In her voice it sound like she still healing from our loss of Chad” and “You can clearly tell in Letitia’s voice that she still misses Chad so much. Will forever be sad that they didn’t get to do a full BP trilogy together.”

A third person said, “You could see it when they welcomed the new BP to the stage, seemed like a bitter sweet moment.”

“She was on the verge of tears that entire time. She’s such a beautiful soul,” read a fourth reaction.

Even more, people shared takeaways such as “She wanted to be the next Black Panther so bad you can tell she not happy with the recast.”

In Wright’s defense, a fan argued, “People saying she’s mad .. NO .. she’s not mad .. she’s hurting .. she’s grieving .. and she’s pushing through the best she can.”

Boseman’s legacy was cemented on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2025. His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, relatives, and his “Black Panther” family, Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan, attended the posthumous honor.