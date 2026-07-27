Ryan Coogler Announces New Black Panther, But There’s One Major Catch: He’s Not Replacing Chadwick Boseman

For a few hours, Black Panther fans thought the studio had finally done what it swore it never would.

News that British actor David Jonsson had been cast as the next Black Panther spread across social media within minutes, and plenty jumped straight to the obvious conclusion: Marvel had recast Chadwick Boseman’s beloved King T’Challa.

Danai Gurira, from left, Isaach de Bankole, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett from the cast of “Black Panther,” accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Timelines lit up with fans arguing over whether enough time had passed since Boseman’s 2020 death, and whether the franchise should have replaced his signature role at all.

Ryan Coogler introduces the new #BlackPanther, David Jonsson.



Black Panther 3 arrives in theaters December 15, 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/npOXtW76UW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

That’s not what’s happening.

Jonsson isn’t stepping into Boseman’s version of T’Challa. He’s playing the son T’Challa never got to meet, the child introduced in the closing moments of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The reveal came Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con, where Ryan Coogler took the stage alongside Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Kevin Feige to confirm “Black Panther 3” for Dec. 15, 2028.

‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Briefly Detained After Being Accused of Attempted Bank Robbery

The confusion showed up almost instantly online.

“Nobody can replace Chadwick,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “Kudos to him but he won’t be like the first black panther.”

One X pushed back a little harder, admitting, “Should’ve never killed him off in the first place! All yall had to do is just recast T’ Challa,” while a different commenter took the opposite view: “You know as a marvel fan despite the passing of Chadwick the new blackpanther actor does okay as the Blackpanther movie is one of my favorite marvel movie in the MCU.”

Another tweet read, “Coogler has earned enough trust from me to let him cook,” and one more fan struck a middle ground: “I’ll miss Chadwick forever, but I’m willing to give him a fair shot. Ryan Coogler hasn’t really given me a reason to doubt him yet.”

Deadline’s comment section had its own theories. “In the comics, Shuri became Black Panther after T’Challa was left in a coma due to a sneak attack by Doctor Doom. After T’Challa recovered, Shuri let him reclaim the Panther mantle,” one reader wrote, adding, “Black Panther 3 could follow the same basic story except that Shuri would be replaced by her nephew, T’Challa II.” Another commenter on the outlet simply wrote, “Two-Challa.”

A third offered a comparison to a different franchise reboot entirely: “NOT the first actor to come to mind to replace T’Challa, but based in part on both his background and previous accolades, I’m getting a ‘Michael Keaton as Batman’ vibes from this kid.”

Over at People, one fan wrote, “Should have been a one-and-done, enough of the sequels, prequels, reboots and origin stories.”

The distinction fans were sorting through matters.

After Boseman died in August 2020 following a battle with colon cancer, Marvel made the unprecedented call not to recast T’Challa. Instead, Coogler rewrote “Wakanda Forever” around grief.

He also passed the Black Panther mantle to Shuri, played by Wright, while Nakia revealed in the film’s final scene that she and T’Challa had secretly had a son, named Toussaint, whose Wakandan name honors his father — which is why fans call him T’Challa II. “The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa,” Coogler told the Hall H crowd. “And today, I want to tell you that in this next film he grows up, he comes of age.”

Jonsson, 32, appeared visibly moved as he addressed the audience.

“Thank you so much,” he said, according to Marvel. “Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin, thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join. I don’t want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

Duke, who plays M’Baku, told Deadline he’d only just met Jonsson that day and wanted to pay forward the welcome he received on his own first Marvel film.

“I wanted to extend to him the grace that was extended to me,” he said. “I wanted to just let him know that we’re here to support, we’re here to help, we’re here to augment, we’re here to be here for him and for him to do his best work.”

Wright teased that she plans to have “a really good time” needling her new on-screen nephew throughout production.

So why the confusion in the first place? Simple.

A lot of the early headlines announced a “new Black Panther” without clarifying which character Jonsson was stepping into. Black Panther is a title, not a person, one that’s passed from T’Challa to Shuri in the comics and now, apparently, to the next generation on screen. Conflating the mantle with the man was an easy mistake in a short headline.

For now, the biggest twist isn’t that Marvel found its next Black Panther. It’s that the actor wearing the suit isn’t replacing Chadwick Boseman at all — he’s continuing the story Boseman’s king left behind.