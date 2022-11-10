‘I Cried Like a Baby’: Letitia Wright Opens Up About ‘Traumatic’ On-Set Injury and Wrapping Up Filming for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release date slowly approaches, the cast have completed various promo interviews in preparation for the awaited film. One of the most recent interviews was with Letitia Wright for Variety Magazine.

Wright, who portrays King T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri, discussed a very traumatic event that occurred on set which not only hindered her ability to continue to film, but also pushed filming back two months.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Letitia Wright attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Variety explained Wright’s accident stating she “was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a ‘biscuit rig’ which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a real environment. According to the film’s producer Nate Moore, the rig ‘clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled’ with Wright on it.”

Apparently Wright’s accident was so severe she needed to attend therapy in order to fully process what had occurred.

Although the accident happened one year ago, Wright told Variety she still hasn’t processed the serious situation.

“I’m still processing it, I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”



The accident happened in Boston while director Ryan Coogler was located on Wakanda Forever’s main set in Atlanta.

Coogler expressed his worry after receiving notice of Wright’s predicament.

“I love these actors,” He said, “That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting a call that your sister is hurt. It’s the f—–g worst thing in the world.”



Even though Wright suffered a severe concussion, she still wanted to go back to filming as soon as she possibly could in order to give her all to the movie in honor of co-star and late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 from colon camcer.

“I just remembered, I wanted to finish my film, man,” Wright recalled.

Once she received word she could continue on with filming, Wright made sure to put her blood, sweat and tears into the rest of filming. She even had a breakdown once “Wakanda Forever” wrapped.

“I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m proud of Ryan, of the team, just for the resilience – overcoming adversities every step of the way. When I finished filming, I cried like a baby.”

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is out everywhere on Nov. 11.