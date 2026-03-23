‘I am Crying with Her’: Fans Tear Up After Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Drops Bombshell About His Battle with Cancer No One Knew

Late actor Chadwick Boseman lived like a superhero on screen, but behind the scenes, his greatest act of strength was the one almost nobody saw coming.

Five years after the world lost the beloved entertainer, Boseman’s widow is stepping forward in a new interview, peeling back the curtain on a chapter that remained deeply personal about her husband’s cancer battle while the rest of the world celebrated his biggest triumph.

Chadwick Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, shared an emotional reflection on her late husband’s private health journey, revealing how love, strength, and quiet resilience continue to shape his legacy. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

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Simone Ledward Boseman is now sharing how grief, gratitude, and faith continue to shape her life as she reflects on the season when “Black Panther” changed the world — while she and her husband were quietly celebrating a personal victory that few people knew about. Her recent interview offered a deeply human look at the balance between public success and private hope.

Speaking with “Today” host Craig Melvin, Simone walked viewers through the moment their lives shifted. Two years after meeting Boseman in 2014, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, she explained that they believed he would come through it.

“I think when he was initially diagnosed, we both felt very sure that he would make it through,” she said, describing the confidence they held onto during those early days.

When the journalist asked whether he had been afraid, Simone swiftly replied, “Of course.”

Chadwick Boseman’s Widow, Simone Breaks Down in Tears on Today Show while Reflecting on How Black Panther Was Released as He Was in Remission from Cancer :



“What’s more important about Chad is the way that he lived,” “The fact that he wouldn’t let cancer get in the way of what… pic.twitter.com/IQ0wV3V2us — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 20, 2026

Still, she explained that fear never changed how he approached his work or his purpose. The “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” star continued showing up, continuing to perform, and continuing to live fully, determined not to let his health define his story.

Simone also addressed the decision to keep her husband’s condition private, something that stunned many fans once the news became public.

“When so many eyes are on you, I think you want to keep things generally more private,” she said. “And Chad was not a person that would have wanted to be treated any differently because people knew that he was sick.”

The conversation became especially emotional when Simone reflected on 2018, calling it a “beautiful year.” That was the same year the Marvel franchise became a global phenomenon and elevated him to another level of fame.

Throwback to when Chadwick Boseman hinted he might not be around for Black Panther 2 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/bM195Z7lFd — Wild Media (@WildMediaOnly) March 13, 2026

At the very same time, the couple received life-changing news that he was in remission — a quiet celebration happening behind the scenes while the world cheered his success.

She remembered seeing children dress as the hero he portrayed and watching communities come together around the film’s message. When asked if it is getting easier to deal with his passing, Simone said, “The edges get less sharp, I think, is the best way to put it.”

“There are still edges and there are still a lot of painful moments,” she continued. “But I think it becomes easier to find the love in those moments, as well. You become more accustomed to carrying the weight of grief. But it doesn’t go away.”

After hearing her reflections, one person on X responded with a message that captured the emotion many viewers felt, writing, “Grief doesnt go away especially when you always think of the person. Rest on.”

Grief doesnt go away especially when you always think of the person. Rest on — King Tochi (@iamteeeboss) March 21, 2026

Others shared reactions on Yahoo! News about the Howard graduate, reflecting on the strength it took for him to continue working during that season.

One commenter wrote, “I am crying with her. He was so talented.”

Another added, “To do what he did in Black Panther while he was fighting cancer is amazing. My respect for him went through the roof. Rest in peace, King.”

“He will be missed. Eff cancer!!! I mean that seriously!!!” someone else wrote. Another said, “Sad story. he was just at the beginning of a good career. I hope his wife can continue to find peace.”

The fact that so few people knew what he was facing continues to shape conversations about his legacy.

That reality resurfaced in discussions about comedian Jess Hilarious, who later admitted that after joking about his appearance before the public she understood she had to reconsider how quickly people judge others. She explained that the moment changed how she approaches humor and reminded her that people may be carrying struggles that are not visible to the outside world.

Reflecting on her own grief journey, Simone offered a deeply personal description of how loss changes over time, but how she wants to focus on his career.

For Mrs. Boseman, the lesson is simple — love endures, memories stay close, and the impact of a life well lived continues long after the spotlight fades.