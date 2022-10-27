‘Oh My God’: Letitia Wright Gives Stunning Tribute to Chadwick Boseman During Premiere of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Film stars, filmmakers and more assembled for the world premiere of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” on Oct. 26, 2022 in Hollywood. This occasion brought out the impeccable taste of many as they dripped in elegance while posing on the red carpet.

One look in particular that had photographers aching for a photo and fans holding back tears was “Black Panther” actress Letitia Wright’s silver crystal decorative blazer that paid tribute to her former co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in 2020.

Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright. @letitiawright/Instagram

Boseman rocked a similar look during the 90th Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

The late actor’s all-black suit featured an abstract, dramatic silver pattern which ran down his shoulders as he crossed his arms forming their “Wakanda Forever” salute for his photos.

Four years later, Wright decided to honor Boseman’s legacy by wearing an all-black suit with a similar design as she posed on the red carpet with her arms crossed over her chest.

Fans instantly caught the significance of Wright’s gesture, and many commented about it on social media, especially Twitter.

“Letitia Wright wearing the same outfit as Chadwick Boseman [crying emoji]”

“OH MY GOD [holding back tears emoji]”

Wright’s name has come up a lot in conversation as the one who will take on the responsibility of the new Black Panther.

Once the official trailer for the film dropped in early October, many fans believed they finally figured out the well-kept secret after spotting similarities between Wright’s character, Shuri, from the original “Black Panther” film and the Black Panther suit in that was shown in “Wakanda Forever.”

In 2021, production for “Wakanda Forever” was put on hold after Wright was injured while performing a stunt for the film. Due to Wright’s injury, the movie’s original July 2022 release date was pushed back to November.

Letitia Wright (L) and Chadwick Boseman (R). Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It seemed as if the movie was well worth the wait because many film critics and editors from various magazines praised not only the film, but the actors as well as the the soundtrack.

“#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that’s genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don’t know about Oscars,” Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote on Twitter.

#BlackPantherWakandaForever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits. Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" will do that for many. Another great post credit scene that's genuinely a jaw-dropper. Don't know about Oscars. pic.twitter.com/55YSor1PrD — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) October 27, 2022

The Hollywood reporter writer Brian Davids tweeted: “Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date. It’s heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio’s trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion.”

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is Marvel's most poignant and powerful film to date. It's heavy and dark in the way that it needed to be, and mostly abandons the studio's trademark tone. The craft work levels up in every conceivable way, and the performances rise to the occasion. pic.twitter.com/aAK7jjRMra — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 27, 2022

“#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year,” film critic Orlanda Maldonado wrote.

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

Fans can prepare for a wild ride full of emotions once “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters for mass release on Nov. 11.