‘When the Family Feuds’: Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Make Explosive Move Against the Actor’s Widow in Bitter Battle Over His Estate

A family feud is brewing among the relatives of late actor Chadwick Boseman.

The late actor stamped his name in Hollywood with roles as Jackie Robinson in “42,” James Brown in “Get on Up,” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall.” But his most iconic role is “Black Panther.”

Next month marks six years since his death.

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s family and widow are fighting over his estate. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Boseman did not establish a will before he passed. This has now sparked a bitter legal battle between his family and widow.

The actor’s brothers now want his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, to be removed as administrator of his estate.

TMZ reports that Kevin and Derrick Boseman filed legal documents in a Los Angeles court on July 18.

The brothers accuse Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman of mismanaging estate funds. They also claim she withheld information about the estate despite a 2022 court order.

That order required Chadwick Boseman’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, to receive a combined 50 percent share.

Kevin and Derrick are asking the court to resolve a dispute involving an estimated $3 million in bank accounts. The dispute also includes residuals, royalties, intellectual property rights, investments, and other estate assets.

The brothers further claim Taylor’s exclusive control over Chadwick Boseman’s name has prevented Leroy and Carolyn from pursuing business opportunities tied to his likeness.

Chadwick Boseman’s brothers also claim the legal battle has caused their parents emotional distress. They allege Taylor ignored their repeated requests to resolve the financial dispute.

They also want the court to block Taylor from signing lucrative deals involving Chadwick’s estate without their family’s approval.

They also want the court to order a full accounting of Chadwick’s estate within 30 days. In addition, they are asking the court to appoint attorney Jason Rubin as the estate’s new administrator.

“Some people leave everything to the spouse with ‘good faith’ that they will ‘do the right thing’ behind their assets. Either way, sad situation,” an Instagram user wrote in reaction to the family drama.

A second poster sided with Chadwick’s brothers, writing, “As they should; it’s a court order and what’s supposed to happen… simple.”

“Just do what the orders say, move on and heal. His legacy is being destroyed. Not sure why there wasn’t a will when he knew he was dying,” one commenter expressed/

Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, but chose to keep his diagnosis private.

“Wife or no wife, if the judge ordered it, she should have done the right thing,” one person demanded. Another offered, “Nobody wins when the family feuds, chile.”

The Howard University graduate passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43.

Kevin also established Boseman Family LLC in 2025. He did so as the fight over money tied to Chadwick’s legacy moved toward court.

“What inspired it was, of course, Chad had his own company, and there have been some offers that have come in to do work that is inspired by him,” Kevin recently told AfroTech.

Kevin went on to shout out famous Black entertainment families like the Jacksons and the Wayans.

He then highlighted that his own family has generations of talented artists.

“What we hope is that we will be able to all somehow create an ecosystem where we’re all feeding off of each other’s gifts and talents and supporting one another and creating together, and then also just genuinely supporting one another in our projects,” he said.

Boseman succumbed to complications from colon cancer in 2020. Not long after, Derrick spoke about the close bond with his younger brother during an interview with Urban Faith.

“I didn’t see him as Chad the movie star,” Derrick, who was born 10 years before Chadwick, explained. On his brother’s earliest days, Derrick later recalled, “I’m fixing breakfast. I’m helping him get potty trained.”

In addition to Boseman, Kevin was also diagnosed with cancer two years earlier in 2018.

The New York-based professional dancer announced he was in remission two years later after undergoing chemotherapy.

Chadwick and Taylor sparked romance rumors in 2015, shortly after she graduated from Cal Polytechnic University Pomona. The couple later quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony in August 2020.