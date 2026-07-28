‘I Am Angry’: Katy Perry Unleashes on Trump After White House Uses Her Hit, Then Something Unexpected Happens to Her Music and MAGA Makes It Personal

President Donald Trump‘s MAGA supporters are in an uproar after a pop star put him on blast.

Trump has frequently turned to memes, doctored images, and provocative jokes on social media, using the White House as his guise.

But one singer says she’s tired of the president blurring the line between division and satire. Trump’s MAGA supporters quickly turned on her.

Katy Perry publicly slammed the White House for using her song “Firework” in a military strike video against Iran, sparking a heated backlash from MAGA supporters online. (Photos by Manny Carabel/WireImage; Allison Robbert / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump used the White House for his lastest war meme depicting military strikes on Iran.

The video used Katy Perry‘s 2010 anthem “Firework” in a TikTok video posted to the official White House account on Thursday, July 23.

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It timed the song’s signature lyrics — “boom, boom, boom” — to footage of explosions tied to Trump’s ongoing military campaign against Iran. The caption read simply, “Iran has been warned.”

The pairing of Perry’s empowerment anthem with images of Trump-ordered warfare didn’t sit well with the singer. She fired back on X Saturday morning

“I am deeply appalled and angry to see ‘Firework’ used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes,” Perry wrote. “I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.”

I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.



I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 25, 2026

She continued, making clear the song was never meant to soundtrack destruction.

“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments,” Perry explained.

“To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare,” she concluded.

While the video remains visible, the music has since been flagged and removed. However, the backlash from his MAGA supporter came swiftly and mercilessly.

“Get over your entitled, washed up self. You should be grateful ANYONE is platforming your music.”

“I hate “artists” who think their opinion matters to those of us living in the real world.”

“You should be grateful the White House used your music. If you don’t want people listening, stop making music.”

Amid the pile-on, Perry fans offered support.

“I hope you will sue them into oblivion,” advised one person, while another said, “Yessss Katy! Speak on it.”

“I think Katy Perry did the right thing; the Trump administration was deeply inhumane. Love you, Katy,” one supporter posted.

A third pointed out the legal reality bluntly: “Cry More. Your music isn’t yours. You sold out.”

That last jab referenced Perry’s 2023 decision to sell her entire music catalog to Litmus Music.

The deal was reportedly worth $225 million. It covered her master recording royalties and publishing rights. Critics wasted no time using it against her.

Perry’s love life has only added fuel to the trolling.

“Don’t worry Justine Trudeau will be there to console you,” one user sneered

Rumors of a romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surfaced in July 2025. By October, photos of the two kissing aboard her yacht were everywhere. During a London concert that same month, Perry hinted at new love while responding to a fan’s on-stage proposal.

“I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago,” she said. She also joked that she falls for Englishmen “all the time… but not anymore.”

The romance followed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom. The former couple share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

This isn’t Perry’s first clash with Trump’s political world.

She campaigned hard for Hillary Clinton in 2016, performing at the DNC. She later tweeted “THE REVOLUTION IS COMING” after Trump’s win.

THE REVOLUTION IS COMING. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016

Her 2017 single “Chained to the Rhythm” doubled as political commentary on complacency.

8 years ago, Katy Perry released 'Chained to the Rhythm' pic.twitter.com/4Vve5DHxpS — culture (@notgwendalupe) February 10, 2025

She wore a “PERSIST” armband during her Grammys performance that year. She also campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024, performing at an eve-of-election rally in Pennsylvania.

Perry now joins a growing list of artists pushing back against the Trump administration’s use of their music without permission.

Rihanna, Pharrell, DJ Kool, Beyoncé, the Prince estate, and Earth, Wind & Fire have all lodged similar objections.

The controversy comes as the administration appears to be pausing further escalation against Iran after ending 13 days consecutive days of nightly airstrikes on the Islamic Republic over the weekend.