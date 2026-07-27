‘Let It Unravel’: Trump Promised a Quick Victory — Now He Thinks His Own Team Played Him, He’s Trapped and the White House Leaks Just Got Personal

The promises of a swift victory have given way to a presidency increasingly boxed in by a war with no easy way out.

As casualties climb, oil prices soar and pressure mounts from allies and political supporters, President Donald Trump now finds himself desperate for an end game to the Iran conflict without appearing to retreat.

The predicament is fueling new scrutiny of Trump’s leadership, with aides telling The New York Times that the strain of the war has made the president increasingly “erratic” as he struggles to find a “face-saving” end to a war that has dragged on far longer than he expected.

(Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to some reports, Trump recently lashed out at advisers over his own handling of the conflict, claiming they hoodwinked him into an unwinnable war with Iran.

Trump plunged the U.S. into the quagmire on Feb. 28 with sweeping ambitions, seeking to topple the country’s hardline government and cripple Tehran’s nuclear program. Nearly five months later, however, those objectives remain largely unmet as the administration scrambles for an off-ramp.

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The conflict has also jeopardized global shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian threats and firepower continue to disrupt one of the world’s most important shipping lanes, which wasn’t a concern before the war began.

According to The New York Times, Trump has become increasingly frustrated by limits on American military power that he did not anticipate at the outset of the conflict. Those frustrations have spilled into other areas of his presidency, with the newspaper reporting that Trump has abruptly reversed policy decisions and undercut his nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia as the war consumes him.

Last week, the president publicly acknowledged that he is weighing two dramatically different paths forward.

“There’s a military exit where we just keep going just the way we are, and we can even make it a heavier dose, and it’s knocking out everything they have,” Trump said when asked about the conflict, according to the Times. He insisted diplomacy remains on the table.

“But the smarter strategy” would be to make a deal, Trump said, insisting that Iranian leaders still want to negotiate.

“I just don’t think they’re ready yet,” Trump claimed. “But they do want to make a deal.”

The president’s comments echoed claims he has made for weeks, saying negotiations remain intact despite ongoing hostilities.

Trump was asked about his “exit strategy” for the Iran war.



His response: There’s a lot of them. We can knock out everything they can have. Or the smarter strategy: make a deal. They want to make a deal, but they’re not ready yet. They wanna be the tough guys. You can take them… pic.twitter.com/R9dZYV7SXb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 24, 2026

In June, Trump also told the Times, “I believe they have had enough,” claiming Iran’s leadership was ready to throw in the towel during a short-lived ceasefire agreement.

That so-called “memorandum of understanding” collapsed within weeks, leaving the administration confronting the same strategic dilemmas while casualties have continued to mount.

By July 27 Trump was telling Axios, “We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action.”

The president’s claim comes after a weekend in which the United States paused nightly bombing on the Islamic Republic after 13 consecutive days of airstrikes and Iranian counterstrikes on American military assets in the region.

Iran has insisted it will not restart kinetic action in the conflict unless the U.S. does, but it denies Trump’s assertions that the two sides are negotiating.

Just last week, four American service members were killed during Iranian attacks in Jordan and Iraq despite Trump’s claims that Tehran’s capabilities had been obliterated.

The war has also taken a growing financial toll. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress last week that military operations have already cost $37.5 billion and requested an additional $67 billion to continue funding operations in the Middle East.

BREAKING: Trump has cancelled plans to sharply escalate the war on Iran over concerns that Iranian attacks could dangerously drain the Pentagon's already diminished stockpile of Patriot antimissile interceptors and other air defense munitions in the Middle East close to zero, per… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) July 25, 2026

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Trump is giving negotiations “some space” to develop, though he acknowledged that “a lot of stockpiles are depleted,” while insisting the military retains the resources needed if fighting resumes.

Behind the scenes, however, a different picture was reportedly emerging. While administration officials publicly emphasized diplomacy, internal military assessments pointed to growing concerns that the Pentagon’s ability to sustain a prolonged campaign was becoming increasingly constrained.

According to The New York Times, those concerns ultimately persuaded Trump to abandon plans for a major escalation after senior military leaders warned that continued operations could dangerously deplete critical U.S. air defense stockpiles.

Trump’s handling of the war has also sparked a tidal wave of criticism across social media, where many dismissed reports that advisers had somehow “tricked” him into the conflict with Iran in the first place.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed concerns that US ammunition stockpiles are running low after five months of bombing Iran, telling reporters: “We have a lot.” https://t.co/AlitMnuIkq pic.twitter.com/3V9OgmNG1e — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 27, 2026

Some argued the president was once again refusing to accept responsibility for his own decisions.

“This ‘tricking’ him is his way of not taking responsibility and ownership, typical narcissist is to blame someone else,” one wrote.

Others suggested the administration should simply allow the situation to play out and take the loss, with another person saying, “Let it unravel…”

Several commenters said Trump’s response fit his pattern for displacing blame. “It’s everyone’s fault but his own,” one said.

Others rejected the idea that the president had been misled into entering the conflict. “I don’t for one minute believe the orange felon was ‘tricked’ into starting this illegal war.”

Some questioned why it took months for the president to come to terms with the war’s trajectory. “It took him this long to see it was going nowhere.”

One person compared the handling of the war to a comedy show. “Hire clowns, get a circus.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit the White House this week after months of trying to secure an invitation, Politico reported. According to the outlet, Netanyahu had been seeking a meeting with Trump since at least April, and negotiations over the visit were only recently finalized.