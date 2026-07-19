‘Yikes’: Trump’s Big FIFA Speech Gets Hijacked When Cameras Catch His 34-Year-Old Aide and Her New Look That Has Future ‘Wife’ Written All Over It

President Donald Trump‘s big speech was derailed by something completely out of his control.

Trump, 80, stepped in front of a crowd at Trump Tower, ready to receive praise and applause for his jokes.

But this time, it wasn’t a fake award or his remarks that shifted focus from the official agenda.



Trump’s FIFA reception was overshadowed by a viral photo of young aide Natalie Harp and her new look. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup prepares to wrap up with Sunday’s final in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Organizers intended Trump’s appearance Friday night to serve as a victory lap celebration.

Instead, it turned into a viral moment about his 34-year-old aide, Natalie Harp.

Cameras caught Harp staring intently at Trump, leaving many viewers fixated on her expression.

Speaking to the room, Trump touched on a controversial call from the tournament.

He recalled personally intervening after officials gave USA striker Folarin Balogun, 25, a red card and an automatic one-match ban before the Round of 16 match against Belgium.

“And I was forced to call Gianni [Infantino]. I said, ‘Gianni, I’d like to make a recommendation. Let the guy in the game!’ No, I didn’t say that. I said I’d like to wage a complaint,” Trump told the crowd.

President @realDonaldTrump speaks at a FIFA Reception at Trump Tower in NYC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFXx7WIt7j — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 17, 2026

He added that the outcome “worked out” fine since Belgium won anyway. But nobody was talking about soccer online the following day.

A photo from the reception showed Harp seated in the audience, with her eyes locked on Trump.

One person asked about Harp, “Ok this is gross – why does she look like that??”

Here’s a picture of Natalie Harp attending a FIFA reception at the Trump Tower!



Look at the guy’s face on the left! 🤣



📸REUTERS/Evan Vucci pic.twitter.com/xAwSA7SQl9 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 18, 2026

Someone else noticed, “What the hell is that creepy dude looking at? Yikes.”

Meanwhile, a man to her right wore a bewildered expression that quickly became a meme in its own right. Many are pointing out Harp’s blonde updo look, which some compared to Trump’s wives.”

One X user noticed, “She’s got the Ivanna hair down to a T. Hold onto those railings, girl or you may end up on the 10th hole!”

Others agreed, “Why does she look like Ivanka?” Playing into the notion, one shot out a warning tweet, “Where’s @MELANIATRUMP.”

Others had the same notion, “She really looks like she’s auditioning for role of 4th wife.”

The pile-on comes amid growing reporting about just how close Harp and Trump have become.

The book, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” describes Harp — nicknamed the president’s “human printer” by colleagues — as someone who leaves “adoring letters” for Trump in personal spaces, including one that reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me.”

The book quotes Trump describing her as “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids. It suggests he told staff that other aides “will go off and make money,” but Harp “will never leave” him.

This spring and summer only added fuel to the speculation.

In May, Melania appeared at the Congressional Picnic to help introduce her husband, only for Trump to use the moment to remark, “There’s only room, remember this, for one star in a family,” while her smile visibly faltered.

In June, Harp was photographed trailing Trump into the dining room at his National Washington, D.C., golf club. She had her phone in hand as f she was documenting something.

Around the same time, a Father’s Day post from Trump — meant for family friend Margo Catsimatidis — set off theories that he’d confused recipients, with some online tying the mix-up back to Harp not being by his side that weekend.

None of it happens in a vacuum. Trump’s marital history is well documented. His first marriage to Ivana Trump ended amid his affair with Marla Maples, whom he later married.

Their marriage also collapsed over infidelity rumors that began before Trump’s 2005 wedding to Melania.

No wonder people are looking at her as if she is up next.

Whatever Harp’s intentions actually are, the internet has already cast her in a role — and they anticipate catching her reaction at Sunday’s reception.