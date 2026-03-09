‘Two Nurses Nearby?’: Trump Soaks Up Applause at His Golf Resort — But the Woman Trailing Him With That Bag Is What Everyone Can’t Stop Talking About

Donald Trump didn’t look like a man carrying the weight of a country in crisis in the latest viral video circulating online.

The president caught a few flights over the weekend, enjoying some downtime doing one of his favorite activities at the property he purchased more than a decade ago, wearing a controverial piece of clothing that set off a firestorm online.

US President Donald Trump puts on another disgraceful display after his attempt to honor fallen soliders during a ceremony. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Never Going to Let It Go’: Trump’s Golf Day Takes an Awkward Turn As He Starts Venting to Friends About Being Mistreated, Their Reactions Say It All

Trump flew from D.C. to Florida Friday night and spoke to Latin American leaders Saturday morning at the Summit of the Americas at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Florida. He then flew to Dover for the soldiers’ ceremony, then flew right back to Florida.

While the country has been grappling with rising gas prices and growing concern about the cost of military action overseas, relaxed images of Trump off-duty at the golf resort prompted a wave of online commentary as viewers debated why he was smiling.

The following day, he can be seen walking past the large windows of the resort’s dining hall, with people inside pausing to watch him move across the property.

Another video captured guests began clapping as Trump entered the room and walked through, following his meal. He briefly greeted people along the way and stopped to take a photo with a young boy as the applause continued.

Some of the cheers were especially loud. A woman with a thick accent shouted, “USA!” before adding, “We love you, Mr. President!” as Trump continued through the dining room.

The celebratory tone inside the resort quickly collided with reactions from various Threads users, who noted he seemed unbothered while the country is mourning various crises. “Not a care in the world right now,” one person wrote.

This fool has ABSOLUTELY no sense of dignity or appreciation for the moment. It is called the Dignified Transfer for a reason. Take your damn hat off!! pic.twitter.com/O0R5BOyHQU — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) March 7, 2026

Trump’s public schedule for Sunday, March 8, listed the morning beginning at 8 a.m. with what the White House labeled “Executive Time” at Trump National Doral Miami.

The timing of his travel and the phrasing became part of the conversation almost immediately.

“The White House calls Donald Trump golfing at his Trump National Doral Miami golf course ‘Executive Time.’ Meanwhile, we’re at war with Iran,” one comment read.

Another added, “Don’t forget he’s also billing the secret service for staying there. Generational grifter.”

Trump faced instant backlash once people noticed he wore the same gold-embroidered white hat featuring “USA” on the front and “45-47″ on the side, which he had worn earlier to a ceremony for the dignified transfer of remains of U.S. service members the day before. No other president had ever worn a hat during the ceremony.

“Oh isn’t that nice. He went golfing in his funeral hat,” said one social media user in response to a video of Trump and his team walking around the golf course. Another said, “Trump cares about our dead soldiers so much that he even wore his funeral hat to the golf course to honor them.”

“A 7th American soldier is now dead. But don’t worry, Donald Trump is golfing,” noted his rival Gavin Newsom on X.

Other videos show Doral guests clapping for Trump after finishing his meal in the dining room as he greeted people and signed autographs. “This entire scene makes me physically ill. Those soulless people clapping for him & getting their kids to autograph s–t,” said one person.

The president was closely followed by longtime aide Natalie Harp, who carried the bag she is frequently seen bringing to Trump’s appearances. She allegedly acts as his “personal printer,” carrying a portable printer with paper and batteries to print at his request.

Harp first became widely known to Trump supporters in 2019 when she publicly thanked the president for signing the Right to Try Act. At the time, according to The List, she was battling Stage 2 bone cancer and credited the law with giving her another chance to pursue care. She has since remained one of Trump’s most devoted aides.

“It looks like the bag we carry when we go do a rapid response on another floor in the hospital. He’s the most hated man in the world,” said one observer. Two others asked, “Is she there to catch him when he falls?” and “Notice his two nurses nearby?”

That devotion has not gone unnoticed online, as one joked, “Natalie’s turn to tuck him up in bed tonight.”

Harp’s carrying his bag now, but usually, another aide is seen supporting him. Trump’s orbit also includes assistant Walt Nauta, the director of White House Oval Office Operations, and Trump’s former co-defendant in the classified documents case. Nauta is often seen stepping in to handle things for the president and assisting him at other golf course outings. This time, he was nowhere to be found.

While the videos captured a brief moment at the resort with Trump and Harp, the frustration driving the online reaction has been tied to broader financial pressures amid the conflict with Iran.

Estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies suggest that about $3.7 billion was spent in the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury, with total costs likely over $5 billion. Daily military operations cost around $59 million. Gas prices have risen, with the national average now between $3.30 and $3.45 per gallon, up 27 to 50 cents in a week due to global oil supply tensions, according to AAA.

Trump’s time on the course has become part of the discussion as well. Since returning to office, he has golfed on 98 of the first 414 days of his presidency — roughly 23.7 percent of the time — at an estimated cost to taxpayers of about $137.2 million.

Leisure and spectacle have long been part of the Trump brand. But moments like the videos from Doral show how detached he seems from reality.