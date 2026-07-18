‘Wow’: Trump’s White House Helipad Project Sparks Fresh Outrage After He Pours Granite Over the Lawn — Then One Photo Exposes the Unflattering Detail He Couldn’t Hide

President Donald Trump continues to break the rules, despite Congress pushing back against his laws and policies.

Like tearing up the South Lawn or paving the Rose Garden wasn’t enough, Trump had to go bigger. And in the worst way, as one photo exposed more than she intended to.

One carefully curated portrait meant to show a confident commander-in-chief did the exact opposite.

A candid Marine One photo went viral for mocking Trump’s weight, drawing fresh attention to his unapproved granite helipad project and doubts about his health. (Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

That debate found new fuel this week, not in a speech or a policy change, but over a new Trump photo that blew up online.

The president was seated on his latest congressionally unapproved construction project: a 100-foot helipad complete with a presidential seal on the South Lawn.

Still, the construction did not grab people’s attention. A photo of the president sitting inside Marine One did so as the image cast Trump in a brutally unflattering light.

The photo shows Trump sitting in a plush gray captain’s chair with his suit buttoned and red tie neatly in place. He stares blankly through the open cabin door.

His seat belt hangs unfastened while a Marine in blue stands outside the aircraft.

That's real. THAT lives with us on earth. It's a bloated AntiChrist sack of shit and it's getting ready to be transported. pic.twitter.com/WUKoulEDpq — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 17, 2026

An X user posted the picture with a brutal caption, pointing out his “bloated AntiChrist sack.” From there, the jokes piled on fast.

Another snapped, “Wow, he’s fat AF. He used to laugh at Chris Christie, now he needs to look in the mirror.”

Some wondered if his drop in polls ahead of the mid-term elections could be the cause of his hefty look. “He’s using food as comfort since his polls are drrroppping,” one person noted,

“The belly! I bet he’s 350!” one person gasped, looking at the image of Trump squeezed between two seats.

Someone else asked, “Do you think he puts his seatbelt on?” Another wondered, “Just curious, has the seat always looked like this??? What’s under the jacket, and why is the seat so big? “

Many compared him to Jabba the Hut from the “Star Wars” franchise. Others say he looks more like a Cleveland Brown linebacker.

“What a fat sack of s—t. No wonder he needs a heli pad right out the back of the white house. Fat geriatric … can’t walk more than 100 feet,” someone wrote.

The mockery landed on real medical ground.

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella’s three-page memo called Trump fit for duty but recommended he lose weight and move more.

The numbers back up the concern. Trump weighed in at 238 pounds, up 14 pounds in a year, standing 6 feet 3 inches. He has a BMI of 29.7, and that’s the top edge of overweight, one point from obese.

He also has chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition affecting blood flow in the legs, specifically in older people.

Trump has spent years brushing off questions about his health. Yet, in a NYT sit-down, he admitted he hasn’t taken any of the weight-loss drugs, but, “I probably should.”

It was a rare crack in the armor from a president who reportedly can’t quit Big Macs and Quarter Pounders.

The irony was thick. Despite the president’s snacking, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has publicly pushed new food guidelines encouraging people to eat real foods.

YES OR NO.



Should Trump shut up about Pritzker’s weight? https://t.co/VWsYXpcSyL pic.twitter.com/Eq0q9Ttmot — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 25, 2025

The irony gets even stronger. This week, Trump’s “secretary of war” issued an edict that servicemen have their testosterone tested to ensure they are man enough to serve.

A 2019 study shows that fast food, the president’s diet of choice, actually lowers it in men. Eating burgers and fries “produced a 25% fall in serum testosterone within an hour of eating, with levels remaining suppressed below fasting baseline for up to 4 hr.”

Marine One itself hasn’t been spared scrutiny either.

The New York Times reports the new VH-92A helicopters run hotter engines than the old fleet, powerful enough to scorch and rip the grass on landing, which is part of why Trump wanted the granite pad in the first place.

Trump compared the zoning dispute to his other unapproved projects, including the 90,000-square-foot ballroom and the UFC event that tore up the same lawn in June.

“I always was lucky, I always got helipads,” he said. “Other people don’t. Very hard to get.”

Back at the helicopter door, those arguments no longer mattered.

Viewers focused on how tightly Trump squeezed into what looked like a little chair he could barely fit into.