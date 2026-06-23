‘He Messed Up’: Trump’s Odd Father’s Day Post About MAGA Socialite’s Mom Sparks Mass Confusion — And Triggers New Concerns Over His Mental Capacity

MAGA blondes bend at the knee to support Donald Trump, leaving countless others confused by their loyalty.

Even more baffling than their allegiance is the way Trump chooses to express his gratitude.

It shows up as not-safe-for-work compliments, appointments to high-ranking government roles, and, in other bizarre instances, his attempt at praise is presented as a random social media post.

President Donald Trump’s hands cause a stir at the G7 Summit. Photo credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images./

The latter form recently exploded online when Trump posted a candid throwback photo of a blonde woman in all black, seated on a sofa, talking on a landline phone.

The timing, Father’s Day, was as odd as his caption: “Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT.”

At first, hecklers were certain that he had misidentified the woman as one of his daughters, either Ivanka or Tiffany Trump. A few even suspected that he presumed the woman was one of his ex-wives, either Ivana Trump or Marla Maples.

His current wife, Melania Trump, stands out as a brunette among the women he married. Either way, people were convinced that the president was having a senior-citizen moment — a theory that would eventually be proven correct, just not in the manner most would have expected.

Internet detectives eventually agreed the unidentified woman was none other than Margo Catsimatidis, wife of billionaire businessman John Catsimatidis.

They are parents to daughter Andrea Catsimatidis, the Manhattan Republican Party chairwoman. Like her parents, the socialite has backed the president’s political campaigns.

Trump appears to be referring to this woman’s daughter in a creepy way. pic.twitter.com/7SCk2Sw1a4 — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) June 21, 2026

Andrea welcomed the opportunity to set the record straight about Trump’s post. She uploaded a carousel featuring a screenshot of the post along with photos from fight night at the White House.

She gushed, “Thank you Mr President! Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America!”

As Trump’s message circulated, so did theories about his intent. On IG Threads, a user suggested, “He thought he was sending a direct message to the lady in the picture… Natalie Harp (his social media manager) isn’t with him at Camp David this weekend, and he messed up.”

The individual also drew a connection between the rumors about Trump’s health in their conspiracy. They continued, “The other interesting tidbit is the Margo is on the steering committee of the Alzheimer’s Association, and T went to Camp David (a place he hates) this weekend for no known reason, other than privacy. Hmm.”

Trump spent Father’s Day weekend at Camp David for an undisclosed reason. It is believed that Margo was photographed at the secluded location during Bill Clinton’s administration.

Andrea inadvertently confirmed that Trump’s post of her mom should have been a private message on Instagram. The caption explained, “My dad texted President Trump to thank him, and in true ‘Trump style’, the President responded in a very kind post about me. What an honor!!!”

Her response to Trump’s acknowledgment was also shared on X. She thanked him for the invite and described the bash as “an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride.”

A user lashed out at Andrea. They typed, “The fact that you responded/defended this brainless mishmosh he posted tells me exactly who you are. It’s without a doubt the sickest cult the world has ever seen. May everything you voted for befall you.”

Similar sentiments have been shared about Trump, his family, and their supporters throughout his presidency.