‘Hahaha … WTH’: Trump Insists That History Is a Lie, Then Can’t Even Spell the Prize He Says Was Stolen From Him

Donald Trump rarely moves on from a loss; instead, he circles it endlessly, nursing the grievance until it becomes part of his story.

After months of insisting he was snubbed for an award, the president’s latest attempt to relitigate the slight came with an unexpected typo — a small error that quietly shifted attention away from his argument and toward him becoming the punchline of his own moment.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump went off on NATO after Denmark suggested that any strike by the U.S. would essentially bring the alliance to an end. He brushed off NATO’s muscle, insisting Russia and China aren’t exactly shaking in their boots — and openly wondered whether NATO would really show up for America if the roles were ever reversed.



But before the substance of his argument could fully land, a familiar distraction crept in, as a simple typo — misspelling “Nobel.”

“Remember, also, I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize,” Trump wrote.

Per usual, the commander-in-chief went along with his day while social media poked fun at his typo and rumored literacy issues.

“Toddler-in-Chief still can’t remember that it’s Nobel, not Noble,” wrote one Threads user, while another said, “Spelling, or reading, or anything involving a modicum of intelligence, is not his thing. Bragging about his imaginary triumphs is what he does best.”

Many thought it was “insane,” while others say this typo is proof of why he doesn’t need the award. “They don’t award Nobel prizes to anyone who can’t spell ‘Nobel,” joked one person. Someone else laughed, “ Hahahahahaso your not getting a Nobel Peace Prize Trump.”

Another asked, “Can someone give him a NOBLE Peace Prize like he asks to shut him up about it? He won’t notice it’s not the same as the NOBEL Peace Prize awarded to Obama (rather ridiculously).”

Still stewing over the loss, the president once again dragged the Nobel Peace Prize into a recent press conference, making it clear the snub hasn’t faded. After months of complaints, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to offer a distraction with an unexpected gift, as Trump continues to insist he deserved the 2025 prize he lost to María Corina Machado — while still taking shots at Barack Obama’s 2009 win, a gripe he was airing as recently as Dec. 29 at Mar-a-Lago.

A video of Trump thanking Netanyahu for the Israel Peace Prize was shared on Threads with the caption, “Netanyahu announces that he’s awarding the Israel Prize to President Trump.”

“The award I was given is really surprising, and very much appreciated,” said the president.

“We decided to break a convention — or create a new one,” said Netanyahu. “We’ve never awarded it to a non-Israeli,” said the prime minister, adding that Trump was told about the honor over lunch.

Last month, Trump was also awarded the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize, a newly-created award by the World Cup association, most likely at the president’s request.

One Threads user noted the FIFA Peace Prize in their response to Trump’s new award from Israel. “How many fake awards can he collect? It’s such a joke!”

“This dumb MF’er got the FIFA peace prize. He should just be happy with that,” another concluded.

Trump was also heard complaining about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize on a hot mic, and the internet is roasting him over his obsession.

One person on X replied with a sentiment felt by many, writing, “His cabinet has got to be tired of listening to the same crap over and over that comes out of his mouth.”