‘Feeble and Unhinged’: Trump’s Election Lie Speech Bombs So Badly Even Fox Ran From It — Now Democrats Are Circling for the Kill

President Donald Trump tried to brag about the TV reviews on his primetime address to the nation rehashing his 2020 election loss again, but it spectacularly backfired in an epic fail.

What critics call his state propaganda network, Fox News, embarrassingly ignored Trump’s speech the morning after during its show Friday, July 17. His national sour grapes rant the night before, denying his 2020 election loss again, has also fueled renewed calls for his impeachment.

While Trump’s favorite network did not mention the address once the morning after, it did carry the president’s 26-minute diatribe live. Trump sought to offer proof that China interfered in the election that courts, recounts, and audits have repeatedly found former President Joe Biden won fair and square.

President Donald Trump pauses as he finishes speaking about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

The documents he claimed were newly unclassified and offered evidence of the interference actually show the foreign actors went after the Biden campaign, not Trump.

“Fox News won’t touch it. Tells you something when they have already moved on. All other networks, that don’t wear tin foil hats, are just calling out his blatant lies,” an X user pointed out.

Trump took to social media Friday morning to crow about the “reviews” and renew his incessant trumpeting of the need for election restrictions.

During his White House address, he called on Congress to pass his SAVE America Act, which would make it harder for millions of Americans to vote. The measure would restrict mail-in voting, require proof of citizenship to register to vote, and a photo identification to cast a ballot.

“Great reviews on speech last night. Big audience,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform before demanding again, “Pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!!!”

Although Fox News did not cover the speech the next morning, the network’s chief political anchor Brett Baier did make a cautionary statement at the end of Trump’s speech, oddly warning that the network “is not in a position to evaluate the accuracy of the president’s statements and claims at this time,” according to Mediaite.

X user Winston Smith noticed Fox’s lack of coverage, too.

“At the gym this morning, so FoxN’Pals was in my face on many screens (as I live in heavy red suburban TN). They were avoiding covering the speech, while the CNN and MSNOW screens were giving it a LOT of time. That gives a good indication of how the speech was received…” he noted.

Others chimed in, “Sorry but not even the soap opera Fox entertainment could spin this one, Trump all alone looked like a desperate and delusional old man who had gotten lost on his way to getting his pudding..”

Fox was forced to pay a staggering $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems after amplifying Trump’s false claims that the voting machines maker flipped Trump votes to Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats are furious over Trump’s ongoing and incessant falsehoods about the 2020 election as they accuse Trump of setting the stage to interfere with the upcoming midterms in November.

As the president continues to deny he lost the election to Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump in a post on X of laying “the groundwork to rig the 2026 elections and undermine democracy.”

“The American people were fed up with Donald Trump then and they’re even more fed up with him now as he sends costs skyrocketing, brings chaos to their streets, and enriches his friends and family through rampant corruption,” the longtime New York lawmaker proclaimed.

He then added that Trump’s voting restriction measure known as the SAVE America Act “isn’t going anywhere. Period.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was even more direct. “Donald Trump is a feeble, unhinged conspiracy-peddling 80-year-old failed President. The economy is a disaster under this guy and the American people know it. Pathetic,” Jeffries remarked in a post on X.

Another X user remarked, “Like a bad infomercial. Kids, don’t let your grandpa embarrass himself like Grandpa Don. Try Dementic.”

In the meantime, three major networks, ABC, NBC and CNN, did not interrupt their programming to air Trump’s ongoing falsehoods about the 2020 election just four months ahead of the mid-terms.

Trump went so far as to threaten them during his address, accusing the three of “a plot” against him that should result in his FCC revoking their licenses, according to Yahoo News.

“In a rare move, NBC and ABC fake news have both said they would not cover this speech,” Trump whined.

“Fraud ‌like this should mean a revocation of their licenses,” he threatened.

All three networks did offer feeds of the speech and access through their streaming channels, which have smaller audiences than their major broadcast channels.

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta called Trump’s attack on the networks “scary.”

“The thing that was scary about that speech is he was talking about going after journalists. He was talking about going after the broadcast licenses for ABC and NBC for refusing to carry that speech,” Acosta noted, according to Raw Story.

“But this is the important thing to keep in mind. There was one person who did try to commit voter fraud in the 2020 election, and that is Donald Trump. He tried to overturn a free and fair election, and we have lots of evidence that he tried to do that,” the veteran journalist stated.

Part of the evidence includes Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol when he sent a mob of white nationalists to try and stop the certification of Biden’s victory. He’s also on record trying to convince Georgia officials to “find 11,780 votes” to overturn the results in the state, among many other attempts to sabotage the election results.