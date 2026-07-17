‘He’s Fully Gone’: Trump’s Awkward Swaying and Blank Stare Trigger White House Panic as Team Caught Red-Handed Trying to Cover Up Disturbing New Video

Donald Trump will never accept his loss in the 2020 presidential race, as stated in his address to the nation.

The speech was broadcast live on July 16 as a primetime event. Yet networks like ABC, NBC, and CNN relegated Trump to their streaming platforms, denying him a spot on TV like past addresses.

Meanwhile, networks like Fox News and CBS News aired the president’s remarks on TV.

The White House tried to flip the story about President Donald Trump with an edited video. (Photo by Saul Loeb/Pool – Getty Images)

Trump’s remarks echoed invalidated claims of a desperate plea for voters to help Republican candidates win in the midterm elections.

He begged Americans to call the House and Senate and demand they “pass the Save America Act without delay.

“Together we will restore faith and confidence in our country, and we will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he said.

He then thanked supporters and blessed the country and the military. Then the unexpected happened right as the broadcast concluded, causing staffers to manipulate the video that exists online.

The address was considerably shorter than his usual ramblings, running for a total of 26 minutes.

The immediate reactions lambasted his slurred words, his exhausted voice, and his lack of energy.

“He is having trouble breathing,” said one critic. Someone else noted, “To me it sounds like he needs to cough up phlegm, it’s gross.”

The White House edited the final seconds of Trump standing at the podium. But his team was not as quick as critics who got hold of the original disturbing footage.

The untouched clip is being replayed on a loop with savage reactions.

The administration’s version shows Trump releasing his grip on the lectern, his arms falling to his sides. He takes a breath through his mouth, then drops his chin and stares out at the quiet room. Suddenly, a “Thank You For Joining” screen crossfades into view.

The original cut circulating on social media is peculiar. Instead of Trump standing still and grimacing into the camera, he began to twist his torso and swing his arms.

His idle actions were presumably the result of his needing a staffer to signal that the recording was over. It was clearly a moment his team did not want aired.

One reaction read, “I didn’t hear anyone clap? But they cut the livestream off right where this video ended and I was cracking up simply thinking they didn’t want anyone to see him standing there confused much longer.”

A perplexed viewer asked, “Was he just trying to give some sort of stare?”

Two more observers quipped, “Trump just paused for applause in front of an empty room,” and “I thought it was recorded. They probably had to cut a lot of bloopers out, and that reduced the actual time.”

Trump’s odd behavior also prompted someone to suggest, “The way he just Drops his arms down and twirls in place…he’s fully gone.”

A brutal assessment stated that Trump was “just an exhausted toddler thanking everyone after they threw a tantrum while everyone around them awkwardly stood there and watched. Look at him just standing there, confused, swaying like there’s not a thought in his head after all of that AND he probably has a full diaper. What an absolute disgrace.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump would reveal new evidence his claim that the 2020 election was stolen. She guaranteed the speech would deliver “honesty and a little bit of integrity.”

In reality, it cast more doubts on the president’s supposed clean bill of health. Despite daily efforts to hide bruising on his hands, the administration has kept up the charade.