‘Go Somewhere Else!’: Fox News Host Reveals Crude Fantasy About Kamala Harris, But the Network Couldn’t Save Him from What Happened Next

Controversial Fox News host Jesse Watters just dug himself a hole after threatening to leave the country if former Vice President Kamala Harris were elected president in 2028.

But that’s not all. He also made a weird remark about “an affair” relating to Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff, which sent his entire rant quickly off the rails when the internet clapped back.

Harris has teased another run for the White House but has not confirmed she’s actually planning to run again.

FOX News broadcaster takes a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris and her relationship with her husband. (Photos: Fox News Live / Screenshot; @kamalaharris / Instagram)



On Fox News’ “The Five,” the show aired a clip of Harris speaking to Los Angeles Sparks players at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 10 during the Sparks’ WNBA victory over the Chicago Sky.

“And this is what it would have been like for four years,” Watters muttered.

“Is that because she’s a woman or because she’s Kamala, Jesse?” co-host Sandra Smith asked.

“Both!” Watters yelled, laughing. “‘The future is female. Women empowerment.’ And anytime I attacked her, I would’ve been called, ‘I’m afraid of powerful women.’ I’m not. I just don’t like her.”

That’s when he made a startling comment about leaving the country.

Fox Host Jesse Watters says if Kamala Harris wins the presidency, he will self-deport to France. pic.twitter.com/TpzgtPO0ib — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2026

“If she wins the presidency, I will make a promise right now. I will self-deport. I will self-deport,” Watters declared.

“I will self-deport, probably France, you know how I’ve recently been,” he continued before making an astonishing and bizarre remark about Emhoff.

“And the only thing that will make me come back is if Doug has an affair. That will be the most exciting thing that could ever happen to the Kamala Harris presidency. That I will fly back for,” he rudely stated.

Social media responded quickly, lambasting Watters and suggesting France wouldn’t have him.

“Let me use one of MAGA’s favorite comebacks. Although revised for context. ‘Kamala Harris could cure cancer and they would still hate her,’” X user El Portis noted.

“France won’t take him,” a poster proclaimed.

“No no we don’t need you. Go somewhere else. Come on… Go love next to Farage but leave France the f alone,” this X user demanded.

Another wondered, Can he sign a contract to that effect?”

Harris was the Democratic nominee for president in 2024. She lost to President Donald Trump after having only 180 days to run an election campaign compared to Trump’s three years.

After vowing to run for president for just one term, former President Joe Biden changed his mind in 2024 and decided to run for re-election, effectively making Democratic primaries moot that winter.

Then in early June, after a shockingly disastrous debate against Trump where Biden seemed to freeze for several minutes at one point, then was unable to focus on the questions or really even answer them, an uproar exploded among Democrats.

Calls for Biden to step down as the Democratic candidate grew increasingly louder.

By July, with just three months to go before the presidential election, Biden agreed to end his campaign.

That’s when Harris stepped up with running mate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but the pair were essentially hamstrung at that point and failed to gain enough momentum in such a short time period.

Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, went on to win the 2024 election.