‘The Poster Boy for the Illiterate’: Jesse Waters Takes a Swipe at Gov. Newsom But Ends Up Making a Fool Out of Trump’s Struggle to Read Instead

Fox News personality thought he was laying into California Gov. Gavin Newsom with below-the-belt insults about his intelligence.

Instead, the primetime host intensified the spotlight on Donald Trump’s history of being the dullest leader the country has experienced in modern times. Newsom became the subject of headlines when soundbites of him discussing his 960 SAT score and struggles with dyslexia began circulating from his “Young Man in a Hurry” book tour stop in Atlanta on February 22.

Jesse Watters humiliates President Donald Trump in a shocking moment after failing to land a joke at Gavin Newsom.

The governor was sharing takeaways he hoped readers would receive from the book with Mayor Andre Dickens — that his story is like everyone else’s, full of moments of “resilience, redemption, humility, and grace.”

Conservatives labeled the viral moment an attempt at pandering to Black voters ahead of Newsom’s suspected 2028 presidential campaign launch. To date, he has not made a public decision about entering the race. Trump participated in the bandwagon movement picking apart his political rival.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, “Wow! Gavin Newscum just dropped out of the Presidential Race!!!” Watters led his broadcast attack on the Democrat by saying, “Gavin’s got a new pitch, ‘I’m dumb. I’m just as stupid as you are.’ Kind of a funny way to run for president.”

He continued, “Personally, I want a president with good test scores, but that’s just me… I don’t want a president who scores poorly. I don’t want a president who struggles to read. I want a really smart president.”

Newsom hit back on X, retweeting a snippet of the comments with the caption, “Jesse, you already have one.” His dragging of Trump was echoed across the social platform, with multiple people pointing out that Watters’ criteria for president do not apply to the 79-year-old Republican.

Jesse, you already have one. https://t.co/pCDgZpMORO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 23, 2026

One user sarcastically responded, “This is the first time I’ve heard Watters say anything negative about Trump.” A second person rhetorically asked, “How about one who makes up words, Jesse? Or makes up numbers? Makes up facts? Where’s your line in the sand, bro?”

A third individual declared, “Trump is the poster boy for the illiterate.” Numerous people also resisted Trump’s flubbed public remarks, including him botching words like acetaminophen and indisputable, completely slurring others, and stumbling through prepared speeches.

Last year, Trump comically admitted, “Smart people don’t like me,” haphazardly confirming critics’ discourse about his lack of intelligence. The moment is one of several that have made his presidency a joke and a disgrace to millions.

The twice-impeached leader defied the jokes when he bragged, “I read very well. Great comprehension,” while criticizing the Supreme Court’s ruling against his sweeping tariffs in late February.

A detractor’s reaction to the assertion reads, “He can barely function when reading. When reading from the speech he sounds like a Child Trying to figure out what the words are.” At least one person hoped that Watters’ commentary was a subtle way of announcing his disapproval of the president. That person tweeted, “So then he is FINALLY sick of Trump.”

Trump's brain completely malfunctions on live TV,… as his speech devolves into total gibberish:



"I'm proud to officially name the…undishpu..the…jshhhh…whendidthiscomeoutechr!"



Stroke? If this was your Grandpa- wouldn't you call an ambulance? pic.twitter.com/rRwqLehM0r — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) February 11, 2026

Others mocked Trump’s shortcomings by resharing footage of him falling asleep during diplomatic meetings, when he appeared weathered and decrepit, close-ups of his bruised hands, and resurfaced nicknames like “Dozy Don” and “President Slurring J. Strokes.”

The administration denies that his health is declining and argues that his naps are a listening tactic, but the public doesn’t believe that spin on what everyone is witnessing. Yet, they have not addressed whether Trump’s inability to read.