‘Such Vitriol’: Doug Emhoff Reportedly Confronts GOP Senator’s Husband Who Refused to Shake Kamala Harris’ Hand, But Critics Say Video Showing Bruce Fischer with a Cane Makes the Move ‘Petty’

Snub my Wife? Snub you!

Former second husband Doug Emhoff made it clear at Monday’s inauguration that he wasn’t going to let anyone disrespect his spouse, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Monday, Emhoff was approached by Bruce Fischer, the husband of U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a Nebraska Republican, hand outstretched. Two weeks earlier, Harris had offered her hand to the university professor after she had sworn in his wife.

US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris wait for the arrival of Vice President-elect JD Vance and Usha Vance to the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025, before departing for the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

You may recall Bruce Fischer seemingly ignoring the then-veep’s hand, even after she assured him, “It’s OK. I’m not going to bite. Fischer didn’t move, staring down at the Bible and saying “thank you” as Harris tried to extricate herself from the awkward exchange.

So how could Emhoff do anything but return the snub when Bruce Fischer offered his hand at a ceremonial tea held at the White House.

“Why would you try to shake my hand,” he told Bruce Fischer, according to CNN, “when you wouldn’t shake my wife’s hand?”

Really thought he ate that LMAO pic.twitter.com/LNyHSHVlQg — Harris HQ (@WhoTfmadethat) January 6, 2025

The wives weren’t present at the time. Bruce Fischer later apologized, and the story has an amiable ending.

“And by the time they headed to the car to the Capitol, tempers had cooled and there was a cordial conversation which touched on golf, among other things,” CNN reported.

Some insist Bruce Fischer never actually snubbed the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. A full-length image of their interaction shows that the Nebraska senator’s husband was holding a cane with one hand and the Bible, used for his wife’s swearing-in, clutched in the other.

The latest media outrage is that a white man didn't throw away his cane & bible to shake Kamala's hand pic.twitter.com/lP3AzZDzWf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2025

One heated back and forth took place on Mediate.

“Such vitriol. Sounds like a lot of pettiness. Fischer’s hands were full and he even apologized for it. What more do the Democrats want?,” wrote one user.

“He apologized only after Emhoff called him out on his BS. The pettiness was completely on Fischer’s part. Emhoff should’ve told him to eff off,” one commentor responded.

Another added, “He could have issued an explanation at the time, but he didn’t.”

Maybe that accounts for the awkward slight, though many felt Bruce Fischer’s body language reeked of disrespect as he’s seen placing a free hand in his pocket.

Carrie Underwood also found herself in hot water this week with liberals.

The country chart-topper, whose Inauguration Day had gotten off to a bad start after a sound equipment snafu forced her to perform “America the Beautiful” a cappella — was captured on video approaching the VIP section: former President Joe Biden, Trump and their respective veeps, Harris and JD Vance.

Guess which one didn’t receive a handshake from the multiple Grammy winner?

Carrie Underwood snubbed Kamala Harris at the inauguration today when she skipped shaking her hand as she shook others around her.



A much different statement from the one she gave about coming together and unity. pic.twitter.com/r86L4ezUPo — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) January 20, 2025

“Carrie Underwood snubbed Kamala Harris at the inauguration today when she skipped shaking her hand as she shook others around her,” pop culture account Mr. Pop tweeted on Monday, January 20. “A much different statement from the one she gave about coming together and unity.”

Underwood’s decision to perform at the inauguration met with some backlash. She responded with a statement saying she was “honored to have been asked to sing” and “to be small part of this historic event.”

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future,” she added.

“Carrie underwood not shaking Kamala Harris’ hand??? Unprofessional!” commented another X user. “You know if the roles were reversed everyone would have an uproar!”

Some blamed Harris, with one commenter saying the former veep didn’t extend her hand. “Not that deep.”

Underwood hasn’t spoken about the alleged snub. Perhaps a round of golf with Doug Emhoff is in order.