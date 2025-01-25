Fox News Host Called Out by Republicans and Democrats for Mocking Kamala Harris and Her Husband During Grocery Store Outing

Fox News’ Jesse Watters sparked backlash on social media after taking aim at second gentleman Doug Emhoff for accompanying former Vice President Kamala Harris on a grocery shopping trip.

The “Jesse Watters Primetime” host questioned Emhoff’s behavior, asking, “What kind of man gets up in the morning and says, ‘I’m going to go grocery shopping with my wife?’”

His remarks came after photos surfaced of the couple shopping at a 99 Ranch Market in Westwood, California, where they were seen carrying plastic bags and enjoying a routine outing.

CNN contributor Joe Walsh retweeted the video posted by “Republicans Against Trump” X page and swiftly condemned Watters’ remarks, describing them as a sign of insecurity.

FOX News broadcaster tries to take a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. However, social media blasted him, saying that the second gentleman is alright with them. (Photos: Fox News Live / Screenshot; @kamalaharris / Instagram)

“Only a very weak, insecure man would ask a question like that,” Walsh stated.

The public reaction on social media was swift and unforgiving, with users taking to platforms to dismantle Watters’ outdated critique.

The Neighborhood Talk delivered a scathing response, writing, “Um… normal ones???” and accusing the network of “running out of stuff to talk about.”

The comment section lit up with reactions blasting Watters, who divorced his first wife, Noelle Watters, in 2019 after 10 years of marriage and married his new wife, Emma DiGiovine, that same year.

“The type of husband that wants to stay married … duh,” one user wrote.

Only a very weak, insecure man would ask a question like that @JesseBWatters. https://t.co/vxNPjWB6SK — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 24, 2025

Others expressed outright disbelief at Watters’ remarks.

“What kind of husband goes grocery shopping with his wife? The kind that wants to eat, wtf,” one user noted sarcastically.

“A husband who’s a PROTECTOR!!! Way to go Doug,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “What kind of husband would let her go alone? Especially in these current conditions!”

Watters’ critique also drew attention to FOX News’ fixation on the vice president. “Not Fox News crashing out over Kamala minding her business, going shopping with her man in peace. Damn,” one user observed.

The attack on Emhoff reignited conversations about societal expectations and gender roles, exposing how even mundane activities like grocery shopping can be weaponized against women in leadership and their partners. One way the broadcaster tried to diminish the father of two was by calling him out of his name.

While Kamala’s husband has not spoken out about Watters or against MAGA maniacs, but he’s made it clear he’s not here for any disrespect toward her — or himself, by extension.

During a Senate swearing-in ceremony, Emhoff confronted Bruce Fischer, the husband of Republican Nebraska Sen. Debra Fischer, for appearing to snub Harris’ handshake during the Jan. 3 congressional swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

NEW from me: before the inauguration, Sen. Deb Fischer's husband— who went viral for his interaction w/Harris a few weeks ago—went to shake Doug Emhoff's hand



Emhoff refused: “Why would you try to shake my hand when you wouldn’t shake my wife’s hand?”https://t.co/xbRKz6Ywt0 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 21, 2025

CNN reports that at a Jan. 20 White House event, he called Fischer out, asking, “Why would you try to shake my hand when you wouldn’t shake my wife’s hand?”

Watters’ latest comments unintentionally underscored Emhoff’s role as a supportive partner.

Emhoff’s role as a husband who supports his wife’s career and helps with everyday tasks like grocery shopping has sparked conversations — but not the way Watters expected.

Just like during Kamala’s campaign, people still admire Emhoff as much as they did before her loss.