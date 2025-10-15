‘Have Y’all Noticed?’: Trump’s ‘New’ Hair Color Steals the Spotlight from His Entire Speech as Viewers Admit They Couldn’t Focus on a Single Word

Donald Trump stole the spotlight with his appearance during an event at the renovated White House Rose Garden. On Oct. 14, the commander in chief posthumously honored political personality Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Also present was Charlie’s wife, Erika Kirk, but all eyes were on Trump as multiple viewers noticed something awry with his hair. The wispy strings seemed oddly whiter than usual.

Trump’s hair color in new photos has fans saying he’s no longer hiding his age. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

On X, where clips of the politician at a podium have circulated, a user tweeted, “Is Trump’s hair super gray right now? Did he forget to color it?”

A second observer suggested that the Republican politician was no longer invested in keeping up the charade of hiding his aged hair. “When did Trumps hair turn gray? Did that happen overnight?” they asked.

A third person who made a similar observation wrote, “Trump has gone just full-on gray/white at this point. Last few months have been hard on him.”

A fourth person questioned if the new look was a calculated maneuver. They commented, “President Trump’s hair is white now. Is this from the toll of the office or a strategic change?” Despite doctors boasting that he has a clean bill of health, Trump has fueled theories suggesting otherwise.

Is Trump’s hair super gray right now? Did he forget to color it? — Andrew Javier (@AndrewJav13r) October 14, 2025

“Have y’all noticed how great President Trump looks, he’s let his hair go grey and his skin color is more natural. I just think he looks healthy, happy and amazing,” wrote one of the MAGA leader’s supporters.

Trump, 79, returned to office for a second term in January. He last occupied the Oval Office between 2017 and 2021. Yet, his current term has been plagued with speculation surrounding his appearance.

In September, a White House press conference derailed when onlookers zoomed in on his combover. He wore a deep side part and a swooped bang that drew attention to his thinning hair. One spectator quipped, “He’s bald and an embarrassment.” Others declared he looked a “mess.”

His youngest child, son Barron Trump, has also been plagued by ridicule for his hairline. Several online hecklers believe that his hairline was inherited from his dad, which reportedly includes the early onset of thinning strands.

Still, not everyone is sold on critics’ suspicions that Trump is finally embracing gray hair over his usual yellow-tinged style. A supporter feigned that the president had not made alterations to his feathery crop of hair. The tweet, which was published on Oct. 13, included screenshots of Trump as he delivered remarks to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem.

ABC and NBC turned the gain way up to make trumps hair look Grey.

As you can see on FOX NEWS…its GOLDEN Blonde.

Congrats President Trump on your incredible achievements.

Shame on ABC AND NBC. pic.twitter.com/onY8HwhV3u — MAD MONTANAN (@Natefrankforter) October 13, 2025

That person argued, “ABC and NBC turned the gain way up to make Trump’s hair look Grey. As you can see on FOX NEWS…it’s GOLDEN Blonde. Congrats President Trump on your incredible achievements. Shame on ABC AND NBC.” Both ABC and NBC have been targets of the elected official’s ire and claims that they spread “fake news.”

Even publications like Time magazine have been caught in Trump’s rants. Trump lashed out at the publication after he landed the cover for helping to broker a Gaza ceasefire agreement. He ranted that they “disappeared” his hair and that his picture was “the Worst of All Time.”