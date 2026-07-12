‘Total Bulls—t’: White House Erupts as Leaked Footage Exposes Trump’s $14 Million D.C. Fountain Looking Murky Brown Days After Celebration

President Donald Trump has spent much of his second term trying to leave a visible mark on the nation’s capital.

He has promised to make Washington cleaner, grander, and more beautiful ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

But again and again, the high-profile unveilings meant to showcase those improvements have been overshadowed by unexpected mishaps.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is traveling to Las Vegas, Nevada to promote the tax cuts he signed into law in the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” ahead of the midterm election. Tomorrow he will deliver remarks at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Those mishaps quickly become social media spectacles. His latest beautification project is now facing the same fate. Critics argue the makeover lasted only until the water started flowing.

Meridian Hill Park’s historic cascading fountain, one of the longest fountains in North America, roared back to life in May 2026 after sitting bone-dry for seven years.

Built in 1932, the fountain’s restoration was part of Trump’s Executive Order 14252, “Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful,” signed in March 2025. Newsweek reported that on July 2, top Trump officials showed up to celebrate the reopening, and it appeared to be in perfect health and order.

Days later, footage appeared to show the 13-basin cascade fountain turned brown, murky, and gross. And the internet lost it.

The timing could not have been worse.

Officials had just been booed by hundreds of angry protesters at the very same fountain days earlier. Now the water was betraying them, too. It echoed the algae-choked disaster still unfolding at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, just a mile and a half down the road.

The backlash was swift. And savage.

“That is more than sediment,” one furious critic posted. Another sneered, “$14M and they didn’t flush the pipes on a no bid contract. Art of the deal.”

“Sound like paid actors,” a third jab landed. One other despaired, “It’s like we are being governed by a really bad landlord!”

“Totally unacceptable and unprofessional from a USG social media account,” another wrote. Someone else added, “The water is brown, the reflecting pool is green and the money was stolen from the National parks, which the American people pay with the understanding its to be used to keep the national parks keep clean and up to date.”

A frequent park visitor didn’t mince words either.

“It’s pretty nasty,” he told Newsweek.

The White House didn’t sit back and take it. Its “Rapid Response 47” account went scorched-earth on X.

Total bullshit. The light sediment that resulted from pipes sitting dormant during renovations is quickly being cleaned up.



"I'm obsessed with the fountain. It feels like Paris. Before, this space was really dead and no one was using it…"



"Sometimes I look around and I'm… https://t.co/Z8qaJXQrwq pic.twitter.com/GOzU3xBkQf — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 10, 2026

“Total bullsFountain Makeover Turns Brown Days After Celebration — White House Calls Backlash ‘Total Bulls—t,” the post blasted. “The light sediment that resulted from pipes sitting dormant during renovations is quickly being cleaned up.”

Officials even dug up a clip of a giddy fountain fan to prove a point. “I’m obsessed with the fountain. It feels like Paris,” the woman gushed in the video the White House posted.

The Interior Department stuck to the same script.

“The brown water is sediment as a result of the reopening of two water lines that had been out of service for some time,” a spokesperson said. Crews were simply “fine-tuning” the operation, the spokesperson insisted.

That explanation didn’t sit right with everyone, especially since footage from the celebration held earlier showed the fountain running clear. That raised questions about how “dormant pipe sediment” could show up so suddenly, months after reopening.

Plumbing expert Roger Wakefield explained the science behind it. Seven years of stagnant water let iron and magnesium oxidize into rust.

That rust clings to pipe interiors. Once water flows hard again, the buildup breaks loose.

“Somebody may have been in a hurry, or somebody skipped a step,” he said. The proper fix, he noted, would’ve been to purge, flush, and chlorinate the lines before reopening. “That’s probably what they’re doing now.”

But Meridian Hill isn’t a one-off. It’s a pattern.

The restoration was part of a $60 million glow-up of nine D.C. fountains, funded by park entrance fees, timed for the semiquincentennial.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool got the same treatment… and the same fate.

A $14 million “American flag blue” paint job turned green with algae within days. Its lining peeled, and it developed a long gash. Trump has blamed vandals. Critics instead point to a convoy driven across the wet sealant before it had time to cure.

Two more fountains are underway in Lafayette Park. They’re being built under a no-bid $17.4 million contract with Clark Construction, according to Newsweek.

Ironically, the same firm is building Trump’s $600 million ballroom. That project required gutting the entire East Wing.

The Rose Garden lost its Kennedy-era lawn to paving stone. Trump defended the swap by claiming wet grass was hazardous for women in heels.

And now there’s the door drama.

This week’s West Wing reveal added a gold cursive “The West Wing” sign, a diamond-inlaid stone path, and new maple trees. But the internet zeroed in on one thing: the doorway looked absurdly tiny next to the president. Cue the jokes.

White House officials aren’t flinching. But from brown water to a green pool to a shrinking door, the pattern is impossible to miss.

Trump plans the reveal. The internet writes the punchline.