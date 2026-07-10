‘Is He Thin Enough?’: Trump Unveils New White House Renovations—But it Backfires When Online Critics Can Only Focus on One Awkwardly Tight Detail

Thanks to Donald Trump, the White House keeps getting a facelift. One gold accent at a time.

And the internet keeps finding the one thing nobody in the administration wanted them to notice.

The president took to his Truth Social to show off another addition to the West Wing this week. It’s the latest move in his months-long mission to stamp his personal taste on one of the most historic buildings in the country.

Trump’s new West Wing photo went viral after viewers mocked a doorway, the latest jab in a year of backlash over his White House renovations. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The latest makeover focuses on the entrance to the West Wing Palm Room, which sits along the colonnade facing the Rose Garden.

The once understated white doorway now features a new gold cursive sign reading “The West Wing” mounted above the entrance, matching the ornate Shelley Script lettering, according to Newsweek, used for the “The Oval Office” sign installed on the Rose Garden side in 2025.

Classic white columns frame the white door beneath the covered walkway, which features a gold-painted base strip and a small-paned window.

‘OMG’: Trump Had to See It for Himself, Flies Over His Reflecting Pool Masterpiece as Photos of Something Dead In the Water Go Viral



‘You Fool’: Trump Tried to Lie About the Disastrous Secrets Hidden at the Bottom of the $14M Pool, But Uncovered Photos Exposed What He Really Did

Another change is to the path in front of the entrance. Now, those visiting can walk across a freshly redesigned stone path with a diamond-patterned inlay, while newly planted maple trees are on each side of the door.

Photos of the space spread fast. Within minutes, eagle-eyed viewers zeroed in on the door that looked oddly small when compared to how large the president has appeared lately. The camera shot made it look so slender that if Trump wanted to enter through this means, he would have to duck, squeeze, or turn sideways just to get through it.

The jokes wrote themselves, as nobody wanted to talk about the actual renovation. What they wanted to talk about was the door.

“Is Trump even thin enough to fit through that door??” one X user cracked. Another X user went a different route, “Jeez that’s so tacky. It’s like visiting the Luxor Hilton in the early 2000s.”

Someone compared the whole thing to a nursing home.

“Like a senior living facility,” they wrote, before saying, “All they need now is colors on the floor leading to the dining room and activity room.”

One self-described contractor zoomed in on the tile.

“Efflorescence almost always causes white stains on an outdoor tile walkway. Damn Trump chooses shady friends and they are destroying The White House,” that person observed.

“That font screams cruise ship,” they joked.

One went for the jugular, tweeting, “Does his fragile ego that knows deep down what an inept inadequate fraud he is find comfort in his gilded binky, labeling the WH sacred spaces he so desperately knows he’s unworthy of?”

The door is just the latest chapter in a renovation saga that’s been running all year.

Workers have nearly finished the Rose Garden makeover, revealing the most jarring change yet. They have completely removed the iconic lawn—a historic fixture since President Kennedy requested the redesign in 1961—which hosted decades of press conferences and state events.

Fatass wants a putting green? — Ed Brenton (@brenton_ed) July 26, 2025

In its place: paving stone.

Trump defended the swap in March, telling Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that wet, soft ground was a hazard for women in heels.

Melania Trump already took a swing at the garden in 2020, adding limestone borders that historians tore apart at the time.

Then there’s the ballroom. A $600 million, 90,000-square-foot addition to the East Wing. The project ended up requiring the demolition of the original wing entirely.

Trump also gutted the Lincoln Bedroom’s bathroom, swapping its 1940s art deco green tile for black and white polished ttatuary marble and a new chandelier.

He announced it on Truth Social, insisting the marble was more “appropriate” for the Lincoln era.

Back in November 2025, a sign reading “The Oval Office” showed up outside the room’s door.

The internet joked it was there to help the president find his way. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted a photo that pulled in more than 2.6 million views.

Commenters said the font looked lifted straight from one of Trump’s Florida properties. Others said it just looked like the Cheesecake Factory.

The White House isn’t backing down. Officials called the ballroom a “bold, necessary addition” and brushed off critics as “unhinged leftists” who were “clutching their pearls.”

Trump insists private donors, not taxpayers, cover the construction costs. However, that defense hasn’t stopped critics from offering a running commentary every time workers unveil a new corner of the White House.

Whether it’s a doorway, a bathroom, a lawn, or a laminated sign, the pattern holds. Trump plans the reveal. The internet writes the punchline.