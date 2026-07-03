‘Outrageous!’: Trump Aims for Revenge Over Reflecting Pool Disaster — And Takes Out His Anger in a Way That Leaves the Internet Absolutely Stunned

Someone is finally paying the price for Donald Trump’s Reflecting Pool obsession, with punishment that could mean up to a decade behind bars.

For weeks, the president has raged about the green, slime-choked state of his $16 million Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation, insisting the disaster isn’t his fault.

Instead, he has repeatedly blamed shadowy “vandals” he says were determined to embarrass him.

A 67-year-old man faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which Trump claims was sabotaged, though no evidence has been released. (Photo: Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors have now acted on that warning, filing a felony charge against a private citizen accused of damaging the pool’s lining. If convicted, the defendant could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The person facing that threat isn’t a saboteur or political operative. He’s a 67-year-old bike rider who says he stopped out of curiosity. Three-time U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn was indicted in D.C. Superior Court on a single felony count this week.

According to ABC News, prosecutors accused him of destroying property worth $1,000 or more. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the charges herself, declaring Hearn would face “accountability” for what she called willful destruction during a June 19 incident at the pool in which Hearn was arrested and released that day with what was initially a misdemeanor citation.

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Hearn tells a different story. He was riding his bike on a 52-mile route when he noticed a loose section of the new liner floating in the water, and reached down to touch it out of curiosity. Officers detained him at the scene and held him for nearly five hours before his release.

“I did not remove, I did not damage, I did not rip, tear, break, destroy or harm any part of the Reflecting Pool,” he insisted.

His attorneys, Norm Eisen and Mary Dohrmann, called the indictment “outrageous,” accusing the administration of using Hearn as political cover for its own botched renovation.

Hearn isn’t the only person swept up in the crackdown. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum claims seven arrests, plus multiple citations and eighteen police reports. Court records so far show only one person actually charged, and that’s Hearn.

The charges come amid a fresh round of Trump venting about the pool; most recently, he unloaded during a speech to troops in North Dakota at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Without evidence, he pinned the algae bloom and damage on his predecessors, mocking Barack Obama by his full name.

“Barack Hussein Obama — have you heard of him? Barack Hussein Obama spent tens of millions of dollars trying to fix it, and it was a disaster,” he said to the crowd, before adding, “Sleepy Joe Biden spent millions of dollars trying to fix it, and he was unable to do it. But we did it, and it works beautifully. It’s beautiful.”

He then added, “We got rid of the algae, which they put in. They put in algae. Who the hell put in algae? They had a couple of people with signs saying, ‘Protect the algae.’ Can you believe this? This world has gotten crazy.”

The community note on the Threads post stated that “the president continues to falsely claim vandalism to the reflecting pool but has still to provide any evidence.”

Commenters piled on.

“Who the Hell is demented and stupid enough to think anyone would believe this juvenile and transparent lie?” one wrote. Another said, “First they ate the cats and dogs, then they ‘put in’ the algae…I can’t understand why the people behind him allow themselves to be used like this.” A third stated, “We live in the dumbest reality.”

“We’re starting to see why he didn’t want his report card released to the public. His dad must have paid a lot of money for him to even graduate high school,” one wrote. Another added, “He is such an idiot!!!!!!”

“Two takeaways: He doesn’t understand basic science or ecology. He really, really, really doesn’t understand satire,” one wrote. Another said, “Every pool owner knows how to deal with algae.”

Someone else asked, “Are republicans really that brainwashed???”

“I will tell my grandchildren this was South Park,” one joked.

Trump has repeated variations of this story for days, blaming what he describes as a 350-foot gash cut into the pool’s lining with a “sharp knife or razor.” A National Park Service filing describes a damaged sealant and roughly 70 fence post tops tossed into the water.

On Truth Social, Trump escalated the rhetoric, branding the culprits “Criminal, Radical Left Vandals” and “SCUM” who “hate our Country.” He insisted the pool looked “magnificent,” even as it visibly ran a murky shade of green.

Trump has offered no evidence. Prosecutors say damage photos exist but have not released them. Other theories point to a rushed installation or claims that Trump’s motorcade crossed the freshly coated basin before it cured.

Meanwhile, a retired Olympian faces a felony charge and up to 10 years in prison.