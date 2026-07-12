‘He’s Going to Hate This’: Trump Tries to Play It Cool, Carefully Watching His Every Step — Unaware the World Leaders Behind Him Are Going Viral for Their Priceless Reactions

Donald Trump made headlines around the world for his appearance at this past week’s international NATO summit.

However, most of the news to come out of the Turkey surrounding him was for all the wrong reasons.

In addition to the host of awkward moments that Trump generally finds himself the center of, a viral photo seemingly showing what multiple world leaders really think about the 80-year-old may send him over the edge.

President Donald Trump came home from his trip to Ankara, Turkey, for the recent NATO summit leaving several awkward interactions with world leaders in his wake. (Photo: Ken Cedeno / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has a very lengthy and documented history of laughing at the expense of others — but based on a candid snapshot taken at NATO the joke was on him.

In the photo, Trump is walking by and captured at a highly unflattering side angle with his signature scowl prominent on his face, as a collection of world leaders have the biggest smiles on their faces as they watch him.

Although all of the other international political figures appeared to take a mocking amusement at Trump, it was French leader Emmanuel Macron who stole the spotlight.

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Decked out in a dark blue suit with a matching tie, Macron literally couldn’t hold back his laugh — and he punctuated the moment with an accessory that many believe was a direct jab at Trump.

During his tenure in the White House, former President Joe Biden had an affinity for wearing aviator sunglasses, and that accessory is exactly what Macron was wearing during the now-viral NATO photo.

As the picture made the rounds on social media, many were quick to offer their opinions about what really happened in the moment.

“Macron wore those Biden sunglasses on purpose. What a boss,” a user on Threads wrote.

“Macron is always laughing his a— off at Trump. Look at him in shades and unbothered,” another shared.

A third user pointed to the obvious physical differences between Trump and the other political figures in the photo.

“Every one of those leaders are young, fit and intelligent,” they commented. “And then there is Trump just shlumping in like an old fat loser.”

An additional user added, “Macron is trolling him with same sunglasses as Biden is gold!”

If Macron was indeed being petty during the photo op by taking shots at Trump via a nod to Biden, it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise given the tense history between the two.

The most recent encounter dates back to June, when Trump arrived for a post-G7 summit dinner hosted by Macron.

Instead of focusing on diplomacy, social media quickly zeroed in on an awkward interaction between the two presidents descending a small set of steps.

In a video clip that circulated on Threads appeared to show Trump reaching toward Macron’s arm while other world leaders descended the stairs.

Before making contact however, Trump nonchalantly jerked his hand back.

The quick motion immediately sparked debate online. Some viewers believe Trump was reaching for support before noticing the cameras. Others think Macron simply moved first and never realized the president had extended his hand.

Either way, the brief exchange became the latest viral moment from Trump’s trip.

During the same G7 trip, Trump was involved in another awkward exchange, involving Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron.

While assembling for a group photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to help Trump step onto a platform before the shot was taken.

Moments later, Brigitte approached the same platform — and true to form, Trump put himself and his needs first and did not offer the same courtesy he was extended.

Instead of assisting Brigitte onto the platform, he appeared to place his hand on her shoulder, which in turn, briefly knocked the much smaller French first lady off balance.

Trump often thinks that he is the most celebrated and important person in the room, but if the photo evidence at NATO is any indication, he is definitely wrong in that assessment.