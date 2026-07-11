‘Light Em Up John!’: Trump Thought He’d Intimidate the Former CIA Director Like Everyone Else — He Beat Trump to Court Before Trump Could Make His Next Move

Sometimes the first battle in a legal fight has nothing to do with proving innocence or guilt. For many defendants, it’s making sure the evidence is still there when the case finally reaches court.

That’s exactly the position former CIA Director John Brennan finds himself in after suing the Trump administration this week to preserve records related to federal investigations into him before they can disappear.

The former intelligence chief says President Donald Trump’s weaponization of the Justice Department against his political enemies motivated him to bring the action.

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The legal filing marks the latest chapter in a conflict between Trump and Brennan that stretches back nearly a decade.

Brennan became one of Trump’s most prominent intelligence critics after overseeing the CIA during the assessment that concluded Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election.

Trump has repeatedly accused Brennan of wrongdoing, while Brennan has consistently denied the allegations and defended the intelligence community’s work.

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Rather than waiting for the next accusation or investigation, Brennan argues that preserving the government’s own records is the first step in protecting both his reputation and what he believes are the rights of others who could face similar scrutiny.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday with MS NOW’s Nicolle Wallace, Brennan said he deliberately chose to “go on the offensive” because he believes remaining passive would only encourage additional investigations against others viewed as political opponents.

Disgraced former CIA chief John Brennan uses MS NOW to whine how he's "going on the offensive" against President Trump and his administration.



Brennan's just mad that he's an irrelevant loser who has no say in anything. pic.twitter.com/PIlAc7m6Ha — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 2, 2026

“Today’s lawsuit, I think, sends a clear signal that I’m willing to fight this on behalf of my reputation and what I did, but also on behalf of so many others who are either currently in those cross hairs or will be soon,” Brennan said.

He later added: “I told my lawyers, I don’t want to sit on our hands because if he gets away with me, he’s going to continue to do this against others.”

The lawsuit seeks court orders requiring the federal government to preserve records connected to investigations involving Brennan, including documents held by the Justice Department, the White House and other federal agencies. Brennan said he fears relevant records could be deleted before any criminal charges are ever filed, potentially complicating any future legal challenge.

Brennan also said he has fully complied with subpoenas issued as part of two grand jury investigations in the Southern District of Florida despite maintaining there is no evidence he committed wrongdoing.

The former CIA director accused the Justice Department of abandoning its traditional independence under Trump’s leadership.

He said the department has been “eroded and corroded by the corruption that is clearly taking place,” arguing that he became a target because he carried out his responsibilities during the intelligence community’s 2016 assessment concluding that Russia interfered in the presidential election.

Brennan also argued that his legal battle reflects a broader campaign of political retaliation extending well beyond his own case. Citing a Reuters tally, he noted that at least 470 people, organizations and institutions have reportedly been targeted for retribution during Trump’s second term.

Former CIA Director John Brennan delivers a profound warning on MS NOW. He explicitly confirms Trump administration has completely corrupted the Justice Department to exact personal revenge against political adversaries. The fundamental rule of law is collapsing in Washington. pic.twitter.com/ZvbXRjvsCB — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 29, 2026

Among those Brennan identified were Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, all of whom he said have faced investigations or other actions by the administration.

He warned that remaining silent would only embolden future actions against others.

“People have to stand up,” he said. “It’s John Brennan today, but I think it’s going to be many others tomorrow.”

The lawsuit quickly drew support from critics of the administration on social media, where many argued Brennan’s legal strategy could force the government to preserve internal communications and defend its actions in court.

One commenter wrote: “John Brennan suing the administration is probably the most effective response to this administration’s pattern of vindictive prosecutions. Over and over, they’ve shown they’re terrible when they’re forced onto their back foot. Their playbook is distraction—not competence. It also sets them up for discovery and the mandated preservation of internal documents/communications. Make them spend their time defending themselves instead of manufacturing the next outrage.”

Another user posted a shorter rallying cry: “Light em up, John”.

A third reaction focused on the document-preservation request at the center of Brennan’s lawsuit.

“John Brennan, former CIA Director, is suing trump. Mr. Brennan has been the object of trump’s retribution campaign. One thing inparticular his lawyers are asking for is preservation of DOJ documents regarding DOJ and trumps charges against Brennan. Mr. Brennan and his team seem to know this DOJ very well. Bravo Mr. Brennan.”

Another commenter expressed disbelief that such a lawsuit was necessary at all.

“It is beyond ridiculous that the US DOJ has to be sued to force preservation of documents before a potential indictment, but here we are. I hope every ruling goes in John Brennan’s favor.”