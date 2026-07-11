‘What a Joke’: Trump Under Fire as Furious Family Lashes Out Over Secretive MAGA Plot That Erased Their Dead Grandmother’s Name from Iconic Landmark to Add His

In American politics, few gestures are more symbolic than deciding whose name deserves to live on a public landmark.

Bridges, highways, airports, and monuments often become battlegrounds over legacy, power, and history.

One recent dedication in Tennessee proved this to be true.

Trump claimed to be #1 on TikTok, ranked Taylor Swift #11, and once again made her the center of his story. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

No one knows it better than a local family, stunned to discover their decades-old connection to a beloved landmark had disappeared overnight.

How? Republicans vying for the president’s attention slapped his name on another piece of American infrastructure.

The bridge making headlines was once the Frances Burnett Swann Bridge, carrying Interstate 40 over Douglas Lake in Jefferson County.

As of Thursday, July 9, it’s the President Donald J. Trump Bridge. State lawmakers made it official under Senate Bill 0202, quietly renaming more than 40 roads and bridges statewide.

According to WBIR, present at the ceremony: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, Rep.

Tim Burchett, state Sen. Jessie Seal, state Rep. Jeremy Faison, and Trump family members Elisabeth and Ann Marie.

TDOT plans to tear the bridge down and rebuild it entirely. Construction runs through September 2029.

Faison welcomed the crowd to “God’s country,” comparing the 80-year-old president to Andrew Jackson and invoking James K. Polk. “He is interested in saving my country,” Faison declared.

Seal called it one of the most historic highway naming ceremonies in state history. Blackburn thanked Trump for the Hurricane Helene recovery. Bessent called Tennessee the embodiment of “faith, freedom and fairness,” praising the bridge as a tribute to “the president who puts the American people first.”

Nobody onstage mentioned whose name was lost.

The bridge had honored Frances Burnett Swann since 1963, wife of local power broker Alfred Swann and a local heroine, by her family’s account. Her legacy vanished. Her family found out from the news.

Great-granddaughter Frances Carter Potter broke it on Facebook. She didn’t hold back.

“I’m feeling pretty sick after learning that our state legislature changed the name of the I-40 bridge over Douglas Lake from the Frances Burnett Swann Bridge — named for my great grandmother and a local heroine — to the Donald J Trump bridge,” she wrote.

She said it never hit local news until the day before the ceremony, and blamed state Sen. Becky Massey for sponsoring the bill. “Shame on our legislators!!!” she wrote.

The comments flooded in fast. “Fran, I think it’s sickening!” one friend declared. “Sounds like official news. Frances, the name will never change in my mind,” another wrote. “What our legislators did is truly unbelievable! Shame on them,” a third added.

Then Bessent’s remarks hit social media. The internet showed no mercy.

“Why is Trump obsessed with having his name on everything??” one user demanded. “What a f—king joke…it will collapse,” another tweeted. “Likely to fail like all of his namesakes and vanity projects,” someone predicted.

He didn’t cry he just gave all the remodeling back to you lazy bastards — Regina sue (@Regina39204003) May 30, 2026

More followed.

“Naming it after Trump is the kiss of disaster. What could possibly go wrong?” one quipped. “When Trump is gone or in prison, that name will come down faster than the Astros renamed ‘Enron Field,'” another also predicted. “I will never drive on a road named after a treasonous pos,” one vowed.”Can GPS provide alternative roots please!” someone begged.

This isn’t new. It’s a pattern.

The Kennedy Center learned it first. Trump loyalists took over the board in early 2025 and installed him as chairman. By December, the board voted to slap his name on the building.

After a lot of protesting from Democrats and the Kennedy family, a federal judge ruled in May that only Congress had that authority, ordering every trace of Trump’s name stripped within 14 days. Crews worked before dawn. Photographers caught letters coming down, then the tarps went up — and stayed up.

Then there’s Mount Rushmore. Trump has campaigned for his own face beside Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt since 2020. He shared a video reimagining the monument with his likeness carved in and handed out cookies on Air Force One featuring his face alongside the four presidents. It is unsure if he might be able to make that a reality.

His name now appears on airports. As of Thursday, the same day as the bridge renaming, the Palm Beach International Airport was officially changed to the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Then there was a $250 bill, stimulus checks, and a Trump Gold Card visa. Some efforts stalled in Congress. Others got built, then torn down.

For the Swann family, this isn’t politics. It’s personal.

A great-grandmother’s name vanished overnight, with no warning, no call, just a press release and a ribbon-cutting. Frances Carter Potter’s Facebook page says plenty of Tennesseans feel the same way. Some names shouldn’t come down for a signature.