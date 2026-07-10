‘They PAY For This?’: Leaked Photos of Trump’s $300K Golf Club Buffet Leave Folks Gagging as Critics Point Out His Other Club’s Disgusting Violations

One of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs is under fire for the establishment’s choice of food.

According to reports, the 80-year-old businessman charges six figures to join his exclusive properties like Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

With membership fees soaring to $300,000, high-paying clubgoers naturally expect the venue to offer a fine dining experience.

A new lawsuit accuses Donald Trump and his son of fostering a “toxic” workplace at his golf club, where some women say humiliation was part of the job. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

Leaked images of the food options from inside the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Virginia, have made the rounds on social media, and the reactions have been brutal.

In particular, one picture shows patrons at the club filling their plates with shrimp from an iced buffet.

Images of freshly cut beef also flooded the internet.

“The spread at Trump’s golf club this weekend as grocery prices remain high,” read a caption on X for photos of the surf-and-turf feast at Trump National.

‘She Obliterated Him’: Trump Thought He Had a Brutal Comeback After Italian PM’s Denial — Then One Vicious Remark Finished Him Off



‘Look at Him’: Trump Fights Not to Fall as His Legs Buckle Mid-Sit After He Drops an Outrageous Claim Signaling He Doesn’t Plan on Leaving Office

Other posters also shared their thoughts on what the private venue is feeding its members, as most of the nation deals with the high cost of living in the Trump 2.0 era.

Over on Threads, someone asked, “Is this for club members only? They PAY for this?” Another observer admitted, “I’d rather have a cup-o-noodles.”

One individual borrowed a favorite insult of Trump for female reporters by sarcastically posting, “Eat up, Piggies!” Meanwhile, one account warned, “Eh, you don’t want to eat there.”

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files:



“Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

That last Threads reply linked to a Forbes article about how the Somerset County Department of Health flagged Trump’s Bedminster club for 18 violations last summer.

Nine of those citations fell under the warning category, “may result in an unacceptable health risk.” The May 2025 inspection also cited expired milk, improper raw meat storage, and hand-washing issues.

As a result, Bedminster received a 32 out of 100 score and a “conditionally satisfactory” C rating from the local health department.

A reinspection of the location in June 2025 bumped the rating up a letter grade after Bedminster scored an 86 out of 100, which is the lowest score necessary to earn a B rating.

Bedminster representatives insisted that politics drove the initial negative health report. Longtime general manager David Schutzenhofer issued a statement to The Hill.

“Never before have we witnessed such visceral hostility from the health department. This is clearly nothing more than a politically motivated attack,” Schutzenhofer told the outlet.

He added, “We operate one of the most immaculate golf facilities in the country, and we take immense pride in our standards of cleanliness, safety, and hospitality.”

Schutzenhofer was also involved in the ill-fated $14 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a major facelift for the DC tourist attraction heavily pushed by Trump.

“Mr. Schutzenhofer is unpaid and is volunteering his time to offer suggestions on this project because he is an American patriot,” an Interior Department spokeswoman said to the New York Times in May.

Algae INVADES DC’s Reflecting Pool right after ‘multimillion-dollar fixes’ pic.twitter.com/s5M8OOgnDJ — RT (@RT_com) June 13, 2026

According to the publication, Schutzenhofer does not have any training or professional experience in engineering or architecture, making his recruitment of no-bid contractors for the supposed upgrade questionable.

Just days after the floor of the Reflecting Pool was painted “American Flag Blue” at Trump’s request, the water in the 2,030-foot-long rectangular basin on the National Mall was covered in green algae.

Plus, the blue paint began peeling away and floating to the top of the water. The fallout from the debacle created a dark cloud over the president’s plan to remodel the nation’s capital during his second term.

Trump has had to deal with serious problems related to his initiative to give DC a makeover and to food safety inspection at his restaurants since returning to the White House in 2025, but the complications go back further than last year.

In 2017, health inspectors in Florida hit Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach with 13 violations in the club’s kitchen, including keeping raw meat at temperatures above 41 degrees. Three violations were deemed “high priority.”