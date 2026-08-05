‘Just Destroying Everything’: Trump Torches White House Project in a Fit of Rage After Spotting One Glaring Mistake

The White House projects spearheaded by President Donald Trump have spent much of the summer appealing to his personal taste.

He has his own issues, including funding disputes and shoddy work from the contractors he hired.

From a massive new ballroom to a permanent granite helipad, Trump portrayed the projects as long-overdue upgrades that future presidents will benefit from.

Donald Trump’s multimillion-dollar White House helipad project is coming apart after he reportedly ordered contractors to start over because he didn’t like the nearly finished landing pad. ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

But one of his most high-profile construction projects has suddenly taken an unexpected turn.

Fresh questions have been raised about whether Trump’s vision is declining faster than contractors can build, The Washington Post reported.

‘How Can He Do This?’: Trump Takes Drastic Measures to Keep Visitors from Getting Too Close to the White House — Now a Chilling Message Outside Has Critics Outraged

After weeks of construction, Trump reportedly ordered workers to tear apart large portions of the new White House helipad.

Trump decided he was “dissatisfied” with the project. Reports said the nearly finished landing pad had a noticeable slant.

The design flaw reportedly pushed the president to demand a full rebuild so the surface would be level with the horizon.

On the left – workers installing Trump’s planned granite seal last week



On the right – the helipad today, after granite was dismantled over the weekend



Photos via AP and @PeterStevenson https://t.co/uXSgLGXI8G pic.twitter.com/tD0KMH7anr — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 4, 2026

Contractors have already ripped out sections of the project, including part of the newly installed 100-foot granite presidential seal.

The reversal comes out of the blue, considering how Trump had enthusiastically defended the project just weeks earlier.

“So for 50 years we’ve been landing helicopters on grass. The grass is wet, soggy. The helicopters sometimes miss their little mark,” Trump explained on Aug. 4.

He then described how Marines place a metal landing marker before Marine One arrives. The president argued the problem became worse after his administration ordered a new fleet of presidential helicopters.

“They’re about 2½ times more powerful than the old ones,” Trump said. “When you land on the grass… they ripped out the grass.”

Trump called it “a little bit of a planning mistake.” He said he asked military officials, “Has anybody ever thought of a helipad?”

Level with the horizon is level. This moron pretends to be a president almost as bad as he pretends to be a contractor or businessman. — Kevin Walsh (@KevinWa47797470) August 5, 2026

Instead of settling for “a piece of concrete,” he pushed for a “beautiful helipad” with the presidential seal carved into black granite.

Now, crews are tearing it out because Trump reportedly doesn’t like where it sits on the South Lawn.

Social media had plenty to say.

“Of course it had to be removed! It just said ‘…The President of The United States’. That could be applicable to any successor! It needs to say ‘…President TRUMP of The United States’! (This is what they voted for.) (Elect a Clown, Except a Circus!)” one person wrote. Another asked, “Was there not enough gold?”

“That’s our money that fat piece of s—t is p—sing down the drain,” another added.

“That is the people’s house, it does not belong to any individual president, they are temporary office holders and working civil servants,” t,” one X user wrote.

They continued, “That giant presidential seal is another sign of the rancid inhuman vanity of the current US president.”

Others blamed the construction itself.

“So much shoddy construction work,” one person tweeted. Another said, Was this another no bid contract?”

“If it is one thing Trump knows, it’s how to overrun project costs. What exactly doesn’t he like…the font?…not enough gold leaf?” another wrote.

Some see the slope as a legitimate problem. Others see it as another example of Trump’s micromanaging.

“Guess the White House finally realized you can’t land on a slope, who knew they were still using a skateboard ramp for presidential travel?” someone else quipped. One declared, “Trump is just destroying everything.”

“Trump’s demolitions and botched and unfinished projects have turned DC into a war zone. Thanks, MAGA,” said one Daily Beast reader.

The project has generated attention for more than just its price tag.

Recent photos of Trump inside one of the new VH-92A Marine One helicopters quickly went viral. Viewers focused less on the aircraft than on the president.

Trump sat beneath the presidential seal stitched into the oversized captain’s chair. Critics said he nearly filled the seat, reigniting debate about his health after his latest physical listed him at 238 pounds and disclosed chronic venous insufficiency.

Some critics also questioned why crews are building the permanent helipad closer to the South Portico. They speculated the shorter walk could make it easier for the 80-year-old president.

Trump has long defended his slow pace on stairs. He claims he’d rather move carefully than risk falling in front of cameras.

Federal guidance calls for mostly flat helipads with enough slope for drainage. The South Lawn’s natural grade has complicated the project from the start.

Ironically, the same slope Trump cited as a problem has now sent contractors back to the drawing board.

He hailed the multimillion-dollar project as the perfect solution for Marine One. Days later, he reportedly decided he hated it, sending the same contractors he praised back for a do-over.

Only time will tell whether the rebuilt version meets Trump’s expectations.